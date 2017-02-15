Inside Conditions …The James Harrison story: It’s a family affair

(Part 2: Dancing with “the Turk”)

One of the most obvious liabilities of an athlete, especially one attempting to secure employment as a NFL player is the process of trying out for but not making the team. Competing for and securing a roster position on a National Football League squad as far as today’s football lovers are concerned almost has a “sanctified” aura surrounding it because as many of us know by now: “Many have come but only a select few have been chosen,” to compete in the NFL. When the late Pittsburgh Steelers legendary NFL Hall-of-Fame coach Chuck Noll named the messenger assigned to inform athletes’ that they were being released as “the Turk” that uncomfortable process could possibly be described as the most “awkward” dance ever.

Remember the saying; “You dance with the one you came with?” If the “release process” of making an NFL team could be described as being invited to a dance, well based on the many dances that the “Turk” invited linebacker James Harrison before he made the teams, on multiple occasions left Harrison stranded while the “Turk” left with someone that he, the “Turk” met at the affair. That ill-fated night out could only be described as a “cruel and macabre ballet.”

In professional football more often than not, owners and coaches switch players as if they were dancers with “two left feet.” Athletes are shuttled in and out and in between franchises, almost as quickly as the latest dance moves come and go.

Before James Henry Harrison Jr. became a Super Bowl record breaking, NFL offense wreaking machine and household name, it sometimes appeared as if he was attempting to climb a “greased mountain” barefooted in regards to even making the final cut as an NFL player.

