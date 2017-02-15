Guest Editorial…Ill-conceived travel ban is a U.S. atrocity

President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban is ill-conceived and un-American.
Trump has said his Jan. 27 executive order is necessary to prevent “radical Islamic terrorists” from coming to the United States. His order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Syria, Iran, Iraq and Yemen in the Middle East as well as Libya, Sudan Somalia in Africa. It also imposes a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.
Trump remarked during a visit to the U.S. Central Command at the MacDill Air Force base in Florida: “We need strong programs [so that] people that love us and want to love our country and will end up loving our country are allowed in [and those who] want to destroy us and destroy our country” are kept out.”
Few would oppose more being done to prevent terrorists from entering the U.S. For example, there may be a need for more stringent screenings of people entering the country.
The question is: How best to achieve it?
Trump and Congress can pass legislation on preventing terrorists from coming to the U.S. that is consistent with the Constitution and American values.
With the exception of Native Americans, America was founded and built by a nation of immigrants and enslaved Africans. Trump’s grandparents were immigrants as well as his current wife and one of his former wives.
Trump’s ban keeps refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.
While the president does not call the executive order a Muslim ban, it is perceived that way by many.
The executive order is ill-conceived because it bans people from entering the country based on their place of origin.
The ban also has negative economic consequences.
Apple, Google and more than 90 other companies filed briefs Sunday to back lawsuits from the states of Washington and Minnesota fighting Trump’s travel ban. The companies said the ban hurts the economy and hurts their business.
The companies argued that immigrants will avoid the U.S. and want to work in other countries where “their immigration status will not suddenly be revoked.” They also said the ban makes it more likely that big companies will move employees overseas or make investments outside the U.S.
The companies also argued that the travel ban makes it harder for businesses to “recruit, hire, and retain some of the world’s best employees.”
According to the court filings, the companies also say the ban disrupts day-to-day operations by making it more difficult to send employees to meetings and conferences abroad because of uncertainty over whether they can return.
According to the court documents, 200 of the 500 companies on Fortune magazine’s list of largest U.S. companies were founded by immigrants or children of immigrants. That includes iPhone maker Apple and search company Google.
“The energy they bring to America is a key reason why the American economy has been the greatest engine of prosperity and innovation in history,” the companies said.
The president and Congress need to work out a compromise that would protect the nation from terrorists and protect visitors and legal immigrants from arbitrary policy shifts.
