Coard: Jim Crow hiring, business in Philly: Part 4

I like Nike, but wait a minute
The neighborhood supports, so put some money in it
To my town
Or else, we gotta shut ‘em down
Those words apply to all White corporations in America that have gotten fat from gobbling up Black consumerism but continue to refuse to share even a slice of the sweet lucrative pie. And several of those corporations are right here in Philly. Throughout this ongoing “Jim Crow” series, which was most recently published on December 17, 2016, I will continue to name all the pertinent ones in Philly in connection with their hiring- or racist lack thereof- as well as their financial support- or racist lack thereof- in the Black community and with Black businesses. Today, I’ll focus on CVS.
CVS got money, yo. At the start of last year, it reported net revenues of $153.3 billion- an all-time high. And during the past five years, CVS Health (which is the company’s official name and which stood for Consumer Value Store) easily surpassed the Standard & Poor’s with a whopping 80 percent gain, thereby providing shareholders with a 200 percent increase in quarterly dividend payments.
Founded in 1963, it has subsidiaries including CVS Pharmacy, which is the largest pharmacy chain in the country with over 9,600 locations as of 2016. It also has the largest total prescription revenue in the country. It’s number seven on the Fortune 500 and crushes its closest competitor, Walgreens, listed at number 37.
But CVS doesn’t merely do the healthcare thing. It’s also into general merchandise, beauty items, photo products, seasonal wares, greeting cards, food, and beverages. In addition, it has more than 1,000 medical facilities known as MinuteClinic along with many Diabetes Care Centers.
So what’s the real deal with CVS? Is it racist? I don’t think so, at least not based on the research I’ve seen so far. Is it racially insensitive in terms of its business relationship- or lack thereof- with Blacks by donating to Black causes (or not), by adequately featuring commercials on Black radio (or not), placing ads in Black newspapers (or not), in other words by giving back (or not)? So far, the answer to that latter question is, “It ain’t lookin’ too good” if you ask Black organizations, radio, newspapers, etc. across the country- and certainly in Philly. And while you’re asking that, also ask where are the Black architects with all the CVS stores being designed here, the Black construction firms and laborers with all the CVS stores being built here, and the Black local and district managers with all the CVS stores being operated here?. In fact, where are the Black History Month ads in a city with a 44 percent Black population? After all, aren’t Black folks fashionable to white folks in February?
Now let’s get back to the former question, the one about whether or not CVS is racist. In regard to a particular series of incidents, CVS claimed in a 2015 press release that it “has firm nondiscrimination policies that it rigorously enforces … (and that it) serve(s) all communities … (and does) not tolerate any policy or practice that discriminates against any group … .”
However, in a federal civil complaint filed against it during that same year by four former loss prevention employees in a potential class action lawsuit, those plaintiffs said the staff in several New York City stores racially profiled Black and Latino shoppers. They also said they were “routinely” directed to “follow that Black guy” without any evidence that the targeted Black male was trying to shoplift. They continued by stating that at least one supervisor “would never give such directions with regard to (any) white shoppers.”
The plaintiffs’ attorney declared that “This was not a situation where it was (only) one or two stores or (only) one or two managers. This scheme was perpetrated by multiple managers and directors in the loss prevention department of CVS and (by) many store managers … . This is not an isolated situation but an ‘institutional problem’ at CVS.”
Does that “institutional problem” include one, some, or all of the 55 CVS locations in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection, particularly those in North Philly, Southwest Philly, and parts of Northwest Philly?
I hope not, especially since, as reported by Damon C. Williams of The Tribune on November 9, 2014, former Mayor Michael Nutter announced the initiation of a prescription plan exclusively with CVS for “roughly 5,400 non-union city workers and 900 retirees” that “encouraged (them) to opt-in …” beginning January 1, 2015. And if they did not opt-in with CVS, “They would have to pay an extra $15 per filled prescription … .”
That Philly plan, which remains in effect, benefits CVS. But does CVS plan to benefit Philly’s Black causes, radio, newspapers, etc.? Or is the Black community gonna have to “Shut ‘em down?” Stay tuned.