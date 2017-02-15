Business
City fines Pennley Park developers for unauthorized tree removal

Posted 4 hours ago.


PENN PLAZA APARTMENTS (Photo by J.L. Martello)

PITTSBURGH, PA (Feb. 15, 2017) – The City of Pittsburgh today announced that the Department of Public Works Forestry Division has cited Pennley Park South, Inc., $42,000 for the unauthorized removal of 10 trees within the city’s right of way adjacent to 5600 Penn Avenue.

The citation notes a violation of Article XIII TREES, Chapter 481 of the City of Pittsburgh Municipal Code. This notice follows a cease-and-desist letter that the city issued to the same developers on February 6, 2017.

A copy of the citation issued to Pennely Park South Inc., can be found here.

