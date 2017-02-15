Church Circuit

Black History

Feb. 18—In recognition of Black History, Hope Chapel invites all to attend its first annual Black History concert featuring two of Pittsburgh’s finest choirs: The S.W. Williams Ensemble, of New Zion Baptist Church, and the Beulah Baptist Church Choir at 3 p.m., located at 1028 Chartiers Ave. As a part of the Black History program, there will be a discussion on “Hidden Figures,” the book and newly released movie about Black female mathematicians who pioneered the way for modern space exploration! The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority to which many of these professional women belong will be in representation. Mr. Hercules Chico Butler, a highly decorated disabled veteran that served in the Korean Conflict will be present. He is an advocate for his fellow Black disabled veteran in their quest for benefits.

