Business Calendar 2-15-17

Consumer Trends Presentation

FEB. 15—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pa will host “Toss out the Rulebook Top Consumer Trends for 2017,” a presentation by Campos Research Strategy Vice President Alice Greene, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Grant Room, 9th floor, Koppers Building, 436 Seventh Ave. Learn how trends will affect the marketplace and how brands and businesses can respond. Cost $25 for non-members, $10 for members. Call 412-392-0610.

Better Business Seminar

FEB. 17—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present “6 Steps to Better Business,” 9 a.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, Duquesne University, 600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15282. Topics to be covered include gaining control of time, personnel and money; multiplying and retaining customers, leveraging technology, avoiding common mistakes and more. Cost is $49. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: