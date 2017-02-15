Bids and Proposals 2-15-17



LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

Port Authority of Allegheny County

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL NO.17-03

Port Authority of Allegheny County is requesting proposals for the performance of the following service:

LIGHT RAIL TRANSIT SYSTEMS CONTRACT SERVICES

The Light Rail Transit Systems Contract Services (Contract Services) under the proposed agreements will be in the categories of (A) LRV and LRT System Design; and (B) Way and Facilities Systems Design. The required Contract Services include, but may not be limited to, design, bid/award phase support, constructability reviews, construction support services and inspection, field surveying, claim support, project management/ administration and related tasks. Authority intends to enter into agreements with pools of up to two (2) firms for each of the above-identified categories that can be called upon on an as-needed basis. While it is currently Authority’s intention to enter into agreements with pools of up to two (2) firms per category, this number may be adjusted up or down, at Authority’s sole discretion, based upon the number of proposals received and Authority’s evaluation of same in relation to its Light Rail Transit Systems Contract Services needs in the above-identified categories. Proposals may be submitted to provide Contract Services in one or both of the identified categories. The required Contract Services will be issued on a work order basis as they are approved to proceed by Authority. The agreements will be for a four (4) year period with the option to extend their terms up to one additional year at the sole discretion of Authority.

A copy of the RFP will be available on or after February 10, 2017, and can be obtained by registering at the Port Authority ebusiness website: http://ebusiness.portauthority.org and following the directions listed on the website. Please note that Proposers must register under one or more of the following ebusiness categories for this RFP:

ENGINEERING Engineering

ENGSC Engineering – Systems/Communications

ENGPM Engineering – Project Management

ENGPLAN Engineering – Planning/Studies

Proposers may also register in other categories for any future RFPs issued by Port Authority. If you have specific questions regarding this RFP, please contact Jeffrey C. Faddis at (412) 566-5315.

An Information Meeting for interested parties will be held at 9:30 A.M., prevailing time, February 28, 2017 in the Fifth Floor Board Room of Port Authority of Allegheny County’s downtown offices, 345 Sixth Avenue to answer any questions regarding this RFP.

Hard copy proposals must be both delivered to, and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before 2:00 p.m., prevailing time, March 16, 2017, at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department, Port Authority of Allegheny County, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527. Proposals received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of proposals shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for award. Each Proposer shall be solely responsible for assuring that its proposal is timely received and time stamped in accordance with the requirements herein. Please note that a sealed Summary of Costs should NOT be submitted with the hard copy of the Proposal, but will be submitted at a later date as requested by Port Authority.

This Project may be financed jointly by the County of Allegheny, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). The proposal process and the performance of the requested services will be in accordance with the guidelines and regulations of the FTA “Third Party Contracting Guidelines”, FTA Circular 4220.1F, as amended, and all other applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations.

Port Authority of Allegheny County, in compliance with 49 C.F.R., Part 26, as amended, implements positive affirmative action procedures to ensure that all Disadvantaged Business Enterprises have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts financed, in whole or in part, with federal funds provided under the proposed Agreement. In this regard, all recipients or contractors shall take all necessary and reasonable steps in accordance with 49 C.F.R., Part 26, to ensure that DBEs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Recipients and their contractors shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, disability, national origin or sex in the award and performance of DOT assisted contracts.]

Port Authority of Allegheny County, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for these Contract Services. In this regard, all Proposers shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Proposers shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for these Contract Services.]

Port Authority of Allegheny County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.



THE BOARD OF

PUBLIC EDUCATION

OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed bids will be received in the Office Of The Chief Operations Officer, Room 251, Administration Building, 341 South Bellefield Avenue until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time FEBRUARY 21, 2017 and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of the following equipment and supplies:

PACKAGING MATERIALS

General Information regarding bids may be obtained at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Service Center, 1305 Muriel Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. The bid documents are available on the School District’s Purchasing web site at: http://www.pghboe.net/pps/site/default.asp

Click on Bid Opportunities under Quick Links.

The Board of Public Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

Leon Webb

Purchasing Agent

We are an equal rights and opportunity school district



OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF

PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on March 7, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for the following:

Pittsburgh Obama 6-12

Science Labs & ADA Restroom Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Primes

Pittsburgh Obama 6-12

ADA Stage Lift

General Prime

Pittsburgh Greenfield PreK-8

Replace PA/Sound Systems / Emergency Generator

Electrical Prime

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on February 6, 2017 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.



REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Upper St. Clair School District will be accepting proposals for structured cabling and installation of wireless access points at Baker, Eisenhower and Streams Elementary Schools. A copy of the Request for Proposal (RFP) may be downloaded at http://uscsd.org/rfp.

There is a mandatory site walkthrough on February 3, 2017 at 3:15 pm for Baker and Streams Elementary Schools and on February 6, 2017 at 3:15 pm for Eisenhower Elementary School. Please email Mr. Raymond Berrott at rberrott@uscsd.k12.pa.us if you plan on attending. Proposals are due by noon on February 24, 2017 and must be in the format and manner prescribed in the RFP.

Upper St. Clair School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and proposals.

Scott Burchill, Secretary

BOARD OF SCHOOL DIRECTORS



REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

For

LEGAL SERVICES

For

MCKEESPORT HOUSING AUTHORITY

The McKeesport Housing Authority is requesting proposals for procurement for legal services.

Whereas the McKeesport Housing Authority is currently operating numerous low-rent housing projects in the County of Allegheny, and

Whereas this service would advise the Authority and its affiliates and instrumentalities on a full scope of legal services.

The term of the contract will be three years with two (2) additional one (1) year optional extensions. The McKeesport Housing Authority reserves the right to extend the contract for the last two years for a maximum 5-year period.

Attention is called to all respondents that all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for federally-assisted contracts must be complied with. This includes strict compliance with Executive Order 11246, as amended (establishing a goal of 6.9% for female employment and 1.3% minority percentage by craft); Nondiscrimination; Executive Order 11625, Minority Business Enterprise; Executive Order 12138, Women Business Enterprise; Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968; Civil Rights Act of 1964; and Minority Business Participation.

Notice is hereby given that this is a Section 3 covered project and that the McKeesport area has been defined as a Section 3 area. The Authority promotes the utilization of business concerns which are located in or owned in substantial part by persons residing in the Section 3 area and promotes job training and employment opportunities for qualified, lower income, Section 3 area residents.

Interested respondents may obtain Request for Proposal Documents containing detailed submission requirements from the Administrative Office, McKeesport Housing Authority, 2901 Brownlee Avenue, 2nd floor, McKeesport, PA 15132 412-673-6942. Documents are available at no cost.

Interested firms are requested to respond by proposal submission (satisfying the requirements of this invitation) on or before 10:00 A.M., prevailing time on March 15, 2017 to be submitted to the Administrative Office of the Authority, Proposals should be placed in two (2) sealed envelopes; the outer envelope will be addressed to the McKeesport Housing Authority, 2901 Brownlee Avenue, 2nd Floor, McKeesport, PA 15132. Both envelopes shall be clearly marked, “Proposal for Legal Services for the McKeesport Housing Authority”.

The McKeesport Housing Authority reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals or to waive any informality in bidding, and to withhold award for a period of sixty (60) days.

MCKEESPORT HOUSING AUTHORITY

Stephen L. Bucklew

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR



LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

Port Authority of Allegheny County

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL NO. 17-05

Port Authority of Allegheny County (“Port Authority” or “Authority”) is requesting proposals for the performance of the following services (Contract Services):

INSPECTION AND ENGINEERING SERVICES

The work under the proposed agreements will be in the categories of (A) Inspection and Engineering Services for Repair which includes but is not limited to inspection and professional engineering services for continuing Authority’s Bridge Management System and Bridge Inspection Program, including performing initial, periodic and emphasis inspections on Port Authority owned highway and transit bridges, tunnels, radio towers, electrical and mechanical equipment on the Duquesne Incline, haul and safety cables and fall protection systems of the Monongahela Incline, retaining walls and other transit structures; and providing other engineering support services as required by Authority for repairs to the abovementioned structures; and (B) Engineering Services for Rehabilitation or Replacement which includes but is not limited to providing engineering support services as required by the Authority for the rehabilitation and/or replacement of transit bridges, tunnels, radio towers, inclines, retaining walls and other transit structures. The Authority intends to create a pool of up to two (2) firms for each of the above identified categories that can be called upon as needed. While it is currently Authority’s intention to enter into agreements with pools of up to two (2) firms per category, this number may be adjusted up or down, at Authority’s sole discretion, based upon the number of proposals received and Authority’s evaluation of same in relation to its inspection and engineering services needs in the above-identified categories. Proposals may be submitted to provide Contract Services in one or both of the identified categories. The required Contract Services will be issued on a work order basis as they are approved to proceed by Authority. The agreements will be for a four (4) year period with the option to extend their terms up to one (1) additional year at the sole discretion of Authority.

Copies of the RFP will be available on or after February 13, 2017, and can be obtained by registering at the Port Authority ebusiness website: http://ebusiness.portauthority.org and following the directions listed on the website. Please note that Proposers must register under the following ebusiness categories for this RFP:

ENGINEERING Engineering

ENGINS Engineering – Bridge Inspection

ENGGAE Engineering – General Architecture and Engineering

ENGCM Engineering – Construction Management

Proposers may also register in other categories for any future RFPs issued by Port Authority. If you have specific questions regarding this RFP, please contact Robert Sechler at (412) 566-5148.

An Information Meeting for interested parties will be held at 1:30 p.m., prevailing time, February 23, 2017 in the Fifth Floor Board Room of Port Authority of Allegheny County’s downtown offices, 345 Sixth Avenue to answer any questions regarding this RFP.

Hard copy proposals must be both delivered to, and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before 2:00 p.m., prevailing time, March 15, 2017, to the Purchasing and Materials Management Department, Port Authority of Allegheny County, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527. Proposals received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of proposals shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for award. Each Proposer shall be solely responsible for assuring that its proposal is timely received and time stamped in accordance with the requirements herein. Please note that a sealed Summary of Costs should NOT be submitted with the Proposal, but will be submitted at a later date as requested by Port Authority.

These Contract Services may be financed jointly by the County of Allegheny, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). The proposal process and the performance of the requested services will be in accordance with the guidelines and regulations of the FTA “Third Party Contracting Guidelines”, FTA Circular 4220.1F, as amended, and all other applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations.

Port Authority of Allegheny County, in compliance with 49 C.F.R., Part 26, as amended, implements positive affirmative action procedures to ensure that all Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts financed, in whole or in part, with federal funds provided under the proposed Agreement. In this regard, all recipients or contractors shall take all necessary and reasonable steps in accordance with 49 C.F.R., Part 26, to ensure that DBEs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Recipients and their contractors shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin or sex in the award and performance of DOT assisted contracts.

Port Authority of Allegheny County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.



Invitation for Bids

Sealed bids for the Harcrest Park Phase I Improvements will be received in the office of Benjamin Holland, BUTLER COUNTY CONTROLLER, FLOOR 5, COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER, 124 WEST DIAMOND STREET, whose mailing address is P.O. BOX 1208, BUTLER, PA 16003, on or before 2:00pm, March 7, 2017. All Bids must be plainly marked Bid – Harcrest Park Phase I Improvements on the outside of the envelope.

All bids will be publicly opened and read at the Public Agenda Setting Meeting of the Butler County Board of Commissioners on March 8, 2017 at 10:00am, in the Commissioner Public Meeting Room located on Floor 1 of the County Government Center, Butler, PA 16003.

Bids will be received for the following:

Harcrest Park (Penn Township) removal of architectural barriers and associated park and recreation improvements in according to the specifications in the bid package.

Plans, specifications and bid documents are available via CD and can be picked up at Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc., 200 West Kensinger Drive, Suite 400 Cranberry Township, PA 16066 for a nonrefundable fee of $25.00 add $10 for postage payable by check.

A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at Harcrest Park on February 23. Park located at the intersection of Three Degree Road and Brownsdale Road in Penn Township. Meeting to commence at 2:00 pm. at the gravel parking lot accessed on Three Degree Road.

Each proposal shall be accompanied by a bidder’s bond, or certified check or cashier’s check, in favor of the County of Butler, in the amount of not less than ten percent. The County of Butler reserves the right to waive any informality in and to accept or reject any and all bids or any part of any bid. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days.

Prevailing wages established under the Davis-Bacon Act will apply to this contract. The contract documents contain requirements addressing prevailing labor wage rates, labor standards, nondiscrimination in hiring practices, goal for minority and female participation, MBE and WBE participation, participation by Section 3 residents and businesses and related matters.

BOARD OF BUTLER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Leslie Osche, Chairman

Kim Geyer

Kevin Boozel

Attest:

Scott J. Andrejchak

Director of Administration/

Chief Clerk



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Development of New HACP Website, Website Hosting & Maintenance Services Rebid

RFP# 800-50-16 Rebid

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Development of New HACP Website, Website Hosting &

Maintenance Services Rebid

RFP# 800-50-16 Rebid

The documents will be available no later than February 6, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 A.M., February 24, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from: Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of http://www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

February 16, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

Port Authority of Allegheny County

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL NO.17-02

Port Authority of Allegheny County is requesting proposals for the performance of the following service:

GENERAL ARCHITECTURAL and ENGINEERING CONTRACT SERVICES

The General Architectural and Engineering Contract Services (Contract Services) under the proposed agreements will be in the categories of (A) Roadway and Site Work Design; and (B) Building and Structure Design. The services will include, but may not be limited to; architecture, engineering, bid/award phase support, constructability reviews, field surveying, claim support, project management/administration and related tasks. Authority intends to enter into agreements with pools of up to two (2) firms for each of the above-identified categories that can be called upon on an as-needed basis. While it is currently Authority’s intention to enter into agreements with pools of up to two (2) firms per category, this number may be adjusted up or down, at Authority’s sole discretion, based upon the number of proposals received and Authority’s evaluation of same in relation to its General Architectural and Engineering services needs in the above-identified categories. Proposals may be submitted to provide services in one or both of the categories. The required services will be issued on a work order basis as they are approved to proceed by Authority. The agreements will be for a four (4) year period with the option to extend their terms up to one additional year at the sole discretion of Authority.

A copy of the RFP will be available on or after February 10, 2017, and can be obtained by registering at the Port Authority ebusiness website: http://ebusiness.portauthority.org and following the directions listed on the website. Please note that Proposers must register under one or more of the following ebusiness categories for this RFP:

ENGINEERING Engineering

ENGGAE Engineering – General Architectural/Engineering

ENGPM Engineering – Project Management

ENGPLAN Engineering – Planning/Studies

Proposers may also register in other ebusiness categories for any future RFPs issued by Port Authority. If you have specific questions regarding this RFP, please contact Jeffrey C. Faddis at (412) 566-5315 or email at jfaddis@portauthority.org.

An Information Meeting for interested parties will be held at 9:30 A.M., prevailing time, February 28, 2017 in the Fifth Floor Board Room of Port Authority of Allegheny County’s downtown offices, 345 Sixth Avenue to answer any questions regarding this RFP.

Hard copy proposals must be both delivered to, and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before 2:00 p.m., prevailing time, March 16, 2017, at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department, Port Authority of Allegheny County, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527. Proposals received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of proposals shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for consideration. Each Proposer shall be solely responsible for assuring that its proposal is timely received and time stamped in accordance with the requirements herein. Please note that a sealed Summary of Costs should NOT be submitted with the hard copy of the Proposal, but will be submitted at a later date as requested by Port Authority.

This Project may be financed jointly by the County of Allegheny, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). The proposal process and the performance of the requested services will be in accordance with the guidelines and regulations of the FTA “Third Party Contracting Guidelines”, FTA Circular 4220.1F, as amended, and all other applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations.

Port Authority of Allegheny County, in compliance with 49 C.F.R., Part 26, as amended, implements positive affirmative action procedures to ensure that all Disadvantaged Business Enterprises have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts financed, in whole or in part, with federal funds provided under the proposed Agreement. In this regard, all recipients or contractors shall take all necessary and reasonable steps in accordance with 49 C.F.R., Part 26, to ensure that DBEs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Recipients and their contractors shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, disability, national origin or sex in the award and performance of DOT assisted contracts.

Port Authority of Allegheny County, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for these Contract Services. In this regard, all Proposers shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Proposers shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for these Contract Services.

Port Authority of Allegheny County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.



NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR

EMPLOYEE UNIFORM RENTAL/LEASE SERVICE

FOR DAVID L. LAWRENCE CONVENTION CENTER

The Sports & Exhibition Authority will receive proposals for employee uniform rental/lease service as identified below. The agreement for this work will be with the Sports & Exhibition Authority. The Request for Proposals may be obtained after the date identified below from Conor McGarvey-E-mail: cmcgarvey@pittsburghcc.com, Telephone: (412) 475-1622.

Project: Employee Uniform Rental/Lease Service for David L. Lawrence Convention Center

RFP Available: February 7, 2017

Date/Location for Proposals: 3:00 PM, Thursday, February 16, 2017, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Attn: Conor McGarvey, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222



NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR

BUILDING CLEANING SERVICES FOR

DAVID L. LAWRENCE CONVENTION CENTER

The Sports & Exhibition Authority will receive proposals for building cleaning services as identified below. The agreement for this work will be with the Sports & Exhibition Authority. The Request for Proposals may be obtained after the date identified below from Conor McGarvey -E-mail: cmcgarvey@pittsburghcc.com, Telephone: (412) 475-1622.

Project: Building Cleaning Services for David L. Lawrence Convention Center

RFP Available: February 7, 2017

Date/Location for Proposals: 3:00 PM, Tuesday, February 21, 2017, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Attn: Conor McGarvey, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222



INVITATION FOR BIDS:

The Allegheny County Housing Authority (ACHA) is requesting bids from qualified contractors for INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR IMPROVEMENTS. The Allegheny County Housing Authority encourages responses from small, minority, and women owned firms, as well as firms that have not previously performed work for the ACHA.

LOCATION: West Mifflin Manor, 2400 Sharp Avenue, West Mifflin, PA 15122

CONTRACTS: #ACHA-1574-1/GC-General; #ACHA-1574-2/PC-Plumbing; #ACHA-1574-3/MC-HVAC; #ACHA-1574-4/EC-Electrical

DOCUMENTS: Bid and Contract Documents will be on file after Wednesday 15/February/2017 on the Pittsburgh Builder’s Exchange, or the McGraw-Hill websites, and may be obtained at the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222, or by contacting the ACHA at 412-402-2464 or emailing ajamrom@achsng.com.

FEE: A non-refundable fee is required for each set of Contract Documents (certified check or money order only) $75 for paper documents and/or $25 for PDF files on Compact Disc.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE: Thursday 23/February/2017, at 10:00AM at the Allegheny County Housing Authority 625 Stanwix Street 12th Floor Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

BIDS DUE: 2:00 PM local time on Tuesday 7/March/2017 at the Allegheny County Housing Authority, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Compliance is required with the Davis-Bacon Act and other Federal Labor Standard Provisions; Title VI and other applicable provisions of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; the Department of Labor Equal Opportunity Clause (41 CFR 60-1.4); Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974; Executive Order 11625 (Utilization of Minority Business Enterprise); Executive Order 12138 (Utilization of Female Business Enterprise); in compliance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990; the Allegheny County MBE/WBE Program enacted July 1981, which sets forth goals of 13 percent Minority and 2 percent Female Business Enterprise; and the Allegheny County Ordinance #6867-12, setting forth goals of 5 percent Veteran-Owned Small Businesses.

Further, notice is hereby given that this is a Section 3 Project under the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, (as amended) and must to the greatest extent feasible, utilize lower income residents for employment and training opportunities and Section 3 Business concerns and all contracts and subcontracts for this project shall contain the “Section 3 Clause” as set forth in 24 CFR, Part 135.38. Moreover, compliance is required by the prime contractor and all subcontractors with the document entitled Federal General Conditions that is included with the bid materials furnished, these Federal General Conditions to be incorporated by reference into all construction contracts between operating agency and contractor, contractor and subcontractor(s), and subcontractor(s) and lower tiered subcontractor(s).

Frank Aggazio

Executive Director

Allegheny County Housing Authority



ALLIES & ROSS

MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) FOR

GENERAL CONTRACTOR FOR OCCUPIED

REHABILITATION REBID

RFQ #2016-17 REBID

Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation (ARMDC), the nonprofit real estate development instrumentality of The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP), hereby request responses from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

General Contractor for Occupied Rehabilitation Rebid

RFP #2016-17 REBID

The documents will be available no later than February 6, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 11:00 A.M., February 24, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from: Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement

Director/Contracting Officer

Procurement Department

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre proposal meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street, 9th Fl. Board Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

February 16, 2017

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

President & CEO, Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



INVITATION TO BID

WASHINGTON COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

The Washington County Housing Authority will receive separate, sealed bids for a single general prime contract with the Authority as follows:

WINDOW REPLACEMENTS

LINCOLN TERRACE / WASHINGTON, PA

A certified check or bank draft payable to the Washington County Housing Authority, a US Government Bond or satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the Bidder and acceptable sureties in the amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the bid shall be submitted with each bid.

Bids will be received no later than 1:30PM/EST ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15, 2017 at the Washington County Housing Authority, 100 Crumrine Tower, Franklin Street, Washington, PA 15301 at which time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be held by the Housing Authority for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days prior to contract award.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 1:30PM/EST ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2017. Interested parties are to meet at the Project Site, 266 North Lincoln Street, Washington, PA.

Plans, specifications and contract documents may be examined at the following location:

The Builders Exchange

1813 North Franklin Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

or obtained through the office of the Architect, Shaeffer & Madama, Inc., 57 Fourteenth Street, Wheeling, WV 26003 upon receipt of deposit. Any unsuccessful bidder returning hardcopy documents within ten (10) consecutive calendar days following the bid opening in good, reusable condition will be refunded their $100 deposit less postage. Non-bidders will not receive a refund. A CD containing Plans, Specifications and Contract Documents may be obtained from the Architect for a $25.00 non-refundable payment.

The work to be performed under this contract is a Section 3 Project under provisions of the Housing & Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended, and must, to the greatest extent feasible, provide opportunities for training and employment for lower-income residents of the project and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are located in, or owned by, Washington County residents. Particular attention is directed to requirements of Executive Order 11246, 11625 and 12138, as well as Section 3 requirements, as set forth in the Specifications

The Washington County Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any informality in the bidding.

STEPHEN K. HALL

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: