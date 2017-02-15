Arts & Culture Calendar

Sweetwater Center

FOR THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY—Sweetwater’s popular Jazz Series returns! Experience a month-long celebration full of music and culture in Sweetwater’s intimate nightclub setting. Enjoy great music from local jazz artists every Friday in February and the first Friday in March. Tickets include complimentary wine and beer, and hors d’oeuvres at intermission. Visit our website at http://www.sweetwaterartcenter.org/sweet-jazz/ or call 412-741-4405 to purchase tickets in advance. February 17—Etta Cox & Al Dowe. February 24, The Mark Strickland Quartet.

JH: Mechanics of a Legend

Feb. 9-18—A Hiawatha Project original show taking place at the August Wilson Center, “JH: Mechanics of a Legend,” is about the legend of John Henry. The only African American tall tale character is not just a myth—he was a real man and the truth of his story is rooted in the dawn of a new nation and the American machine age. His legacy, left to us in song, tells of the mighty railroad man who races a steam drill until his heart bursts, leaving his fabled hammer to his great love, Polly Ann. “JH: Mechanics of a Legend” melds the language of mechanics, century old ballads and primary historical records to explore the legend of Henry. A diverse team of artists will join forces with theater making company, Hiawatha Project, to measure the myth, the man and the machine, revealing a poetic and dangerous truth inside the machinations of history. PPTCO Artistic Associate Monteze Freeland returns as the title character. For more information, call the box office at 412-456-6666.

