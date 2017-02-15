Employment Opportunities 2-15-17

MANAGING EDITOR

Seeking weekly newspaper managing editor for African American newspaper. Candidate must have prior newspaper experience, editing skills, writing skills, management skills, computer/Internet savvy, willingness to serve a local niche community, understand deadlines and ability to work with a fast paced production and marketing environment while maintaining high ethical standards. Candidate must also possess graphic layout skills. This is a full time position offering compensation commensurate to experience. Please send letter of interest, experience and resume to jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com

DISPLAY ADVERTISING SALES REPRESENTATIVE

The New Pittsburgh Courier is looking for a display advertising sales representative. Experience in media sales or related area preferred but will train the right individual. This full-time staff position offers salary + commission with full benefits after 90 days, paid vacation after 6 months. Must be a self-starter with leadership skills, reliable transportation, and strong computer, written and verbal communication skills. All resumes will be considered. Must be able to work under deadlines, do comprehensive sales-related research and make sales presentations. Send resumes by Feb. 28, 2017 to

jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com.

Senior Graphic Designer

Duolingo, Inc. seeks Senior Graphic Designer in Pittsburgh, PA to (i) apply Duolingo’s visual design style and user experience philosophy to advertising; (ii) implement the visual design and user experience of Duolingo’s proprietary native programmatic advertising formats; (iii) design programmatic materials (including media kits and RFP decks) for targeted use; (iv) coordinate campaign design processes, and media graphics planning and execution; (v) work with third party data vendors (e.g. Google, Nielsen) to supply and segment audience data and perform detailed cohort analysis on existing audiences; and (vi) track metrics of implemented designs and explore solutions to improve designs. Email resume to jobs@duolingo.com and specify Job # 20168 in the subject line.

Director

Chemical Laboratory Technician Program

Bidwell Training Center

Plans, develops, and administers the Chemical Laboratory Technician

Training Program. B.S. degree in chemistry or related area (Master’s degree preferred); 3 years of progressive experience within the chemical industry, and 2 years experience in training or adult education; strong MS Office skills; demonstrated ability to develop curriculum, manage program budgets, communicate with a diverse population, and a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license & insurable driver’s record required. Send Resume with cover letter and salary requirements to hr@manchesterbidwell.org EOE

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: