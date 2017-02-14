Metro
Pittsburgh council members fear Trump administration will cut block grant funding for community groups

Posted 2 hours ago.


J. Dale Shoemaker, PublicSource
Brookline resident Ed Kaczynski, a 93-year-old retired Pittsburgh police officer, accepts a Meals on Wheels delivery from volunteer Randy Nerone. (Photo by Guy Wathen/PublicSource)

After Edward Kaczynski’s wife passed away five years ago, he realized he had a problem: He didn’t know how to cook many meals for himself.

The 93-year-old can cook spaghetti, sure, but he can’t cook “like a woman can,” he says. And definitely not like his wife used to.

So, each weekday around 10:30 a.m. Meals on Wheels volunteers visit Kaczynski, a World War II veteran, at his Brookline home. The Brookline Meals on Wheels is operated out of the Saint Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, and Kaczynski is one of about 35 people who receive meals from the program.

Most Popular