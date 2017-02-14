Barack & Michelle Obama Send Each Other The Sweetest Valentine’s Day Message

The couple tweeted sweet Valentine's Day messages.

NewsOne Staff
Valentine’s Day just went to a whole new level after Barack and Michelle Obama used social media to express their undying love for one another.

Barack jumped off first by posting a message to his wife on Twitter.

“Happy Valentines’s Day @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new.”

Michelle followed with a cute photo of their feet, reminding us of the two-week reprieve the couple took directly after Obama’s last day in office.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines”

But why do we feel like the jealous ex watching from the sidelines? Can they please grace us with a public appearance soon?

