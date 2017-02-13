Business
Home > Business

Verizon latest carrier to return to unlimited cell plans

Posted 3 hours ago.


The Associated Press
Leave a comment
Verizon Headquarters (AP Photo/File)

Verizon Headquarters (AP Photo/File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon is the latest mobile carrier to bring back unlimited plans, but its version is pricier than offerings from rivals T-Mobile and Sprint.

AT&T only lets customers sign up for unlimited plans when they also subscribe to DirecTV, which AT&T owns. But its prices are similar to Verizon’s for a family; Verizon is cheaper for an individual.

Verizon has long been pushing customers off the company’s old unlimited plans with rate hikes. But such plans, once common, have come back into vogue as competition between carriers heats up. Carriers have to snatch customers from each other to grow, as most U.S. adults already have a smartphone.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Verizon latest carrier to return to unlimited cell plans

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular