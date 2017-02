She has three of them, one older and two younger than she is, and they all stayed behind in Iran when she left for the United States 17 years ago. One is a teacher, another is a software engineer and the third teaches mechanical engineering to kids and owns a cafe. Farzan is in love with Pittsburgh, its hills and valleys, universities and museums. She hopes that one day she gets to show her two younger brothers, who have never visited, all of her favorite parts of the city.In her dreams, she only ever has 24 hours to give the tour, so she’s always changing what she shows them first. Because her home is near Highland Park, visiting the gardens and reservoir might be up first. Next might be the Mattress Factory, or Pitt’s campus or Mt. Washington.

Trump thinks the immigration ban will make a safer country. Pittsburgh academics foresee a ‘brain drain’