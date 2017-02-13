Metro
Home > Metro

Trump thinks the immigration ban will make a safer country. Pittsburgh academics foresee a ‘brain drain’

Posted 1 hour ago.


J. Dale Shoemaker, Public Source
Leave a comment

University of Pittsburgh professor Rosta Farzan is a dual citizen of Iran and the United States. She became a U.S. citizen about a decade ago. Academics, like Farzan, are concerned that they won't be able to travel to present their research any longer because of Trump's now-disputed executive order banning immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries. (Photo by Guy Wathen/PublicSource)

University of Pittsburgh professor Rosta Farzan is a dual citizen of Iran and the United States. She became a U.S. citizen about a decade ago. Academics, like Farzan, are concerned that they won’t be able to travel to present their research any longer because of Trump’s now-disputed executive order banning immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries. (Photo by Guy Wathen/PublicSource)

Some nights, after she’s had a long day of teaching and studying computer science at the University of Pittsburgh, Rosta Farzan dreams about her brothers.

She has three of them, one older and two younger than she is, and they all stayed behind in Iran when she left for the United States 17 years ago. One is a teacher, another is a software engineer and the third teaches mechanical engineering to kids and owns a cafe. Farzan is in love with Pittsburgh, its hills and valleys, universities and museums. She hopes that one day she gets to show her two younger brothers, who have never visited, all of her favorite parts of the city.In her dreams, she only ever has 24 hours to give the tour, so she’s always changing what she shows them first. Because her home is near Highland Park, visiting the gardens and reservoir might be up first. Next might be the Mattress Factory, or Pitt’s campus or Mt. Washington.

READ ENTIRE STORY AT:

Trump thinks the immigration ban will make a safer country. Pittsburgh academics foresee a ‘brain drain’

publicsource_logo_horizontal_-1170x120

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Trump thinks the immigration ban will make a safer country. Pittsburgh academics foresee a ‘brain drain’

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular