Guest Editorial…Elected officials pressing the hold button on democracy

Posted 4 mins ago.


The Philadelphia Tribune
Answer the phone.

Democracy is a government of the people, by the people and for the people. Therefore it’s ridiculous that’s some Republican legislators cannot or will not answer incoming phone calls from constituents wanting to speak on the issues on which those officials are voting.

With President Donald Trump’s controversial nominations of Betsy DeVos for secretary of education and Jeff Sessions for attorney general as well as Trump’s immigration order targeting people in mostly Muslim nations, Americans are seeking to express their views on these and other matters by ringing up offices, sending emails and gathering outside offices.

But these citizens have been met with full voice mails and busy signals.

The prime offender of this lack of responsiveness seems to be U.S. Sen. Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania, who has incensed residents with his silence, although others have been the subject of complaints as well.

A Tribune reporter early last week tried repeatedly to reach Toomey’s offices, to no avail.

The intense nature of the decisions now facing our U.S. senators and the steamrolling manner in which Trump has applied his executive orders has been unprecedented. They have drawn an unprecedented responses, as shown in the turnout at protests.

So our elected officials must make an unprecedented effort to work with their constituents.

Even if elected officials don’t agree with what the caller says, they have a duty to listen to it. Senate and House representatives represent of their constituents. They represent our wants and needs to the rest of the federal government. That’s their reason for being there.

And if they decide that they are there to represent their own individual interests, then that approach should be something voters should remember come election time.

http://www.phillytrib.com/commentary/elected-officials-pressing-the-hold-button-on-democracy/

