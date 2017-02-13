David And Tamela Mann Set For TV One Docu-Series ‘The Manns’

David and Tamela Mann have been a television fixture for several years now and apparently they like it so much that they want to expand their reach with a new show on a new network. It’s being reported that the husband and wife team are gearing up for a new series scheduled to air on TV One.

Adding to the list of their TV credits including, Meet the Browns, Mann & Wife and It’s a Mann’s World, David and Tamela Mann have consistently remained on television for almost a decade. Now Shadow and Act reports that the singing/acting couple is onboard for their own TV One hour-long docu-series, The Manns, which will document the daily lives of David and Tamela Mann and their large family.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

‘The Manns’ will reveal the often hilarious and sometimes controversial interactions between David and Tamela, their four grown children, eight grandchildren and a slew of friends, extended family and other characters that enrich the lives of the entertainment power couple. With recording careers, touring, filming and managing an outrageous family, The Manns often find themselves negotiating from the conference table to the kitchen table while showing viewers the day-to-day challenges, successes and joy that happen behind the scenes with this beloved couple who has been married for 29 years.

The TV One family is happy to welcome The Manns, as TV One SVP of Programming and Production D’Angela Proctor released a statement that acknowledged her sentiments of the beloved family. “We are excited to have David, Tamela and The Mann family join TV One because they represent the best of R.E.A.L – relatable, engaging, authentic and loving,” said Proctor. “The Manns are a great modern day example of a family that works together, plays together and prays together.”

David and Tamela Mann will act as executive producers of the show, which is scheduled for release during the second quarter of the television season. We will keep you posted on the official release date once it is announced.

