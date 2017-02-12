National
Social media mocks Education Department for misspelled tweet

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo, Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. DeVos bid to become education secretary could be in trouble. Two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, announced their opposition to DeVos in speeches on the Senate floor Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

ASHINGTON (AP) — The Education Department is getting social media criticism after misspelling the name of a prominent African-American sociologist.

In a tweet Sunday from its official account, the department attributes a quotation to W.E.B. DeBois (doo-BOYZ’), incorrectly spelling the last name with an “E.”

It immediately drew hundreds of responses mocking the department’s misspelling of the sociologist’s last name, which is correctly spelled D-U B-O-I-S.

One commenter tweeted: “Looks like @Betsy DeVos is in charge now!” referring to the billionaire GOP donor narrowly confirmed as education secretary last week with a tie-breaker vote by Vice President Mike Pence

Others posted quizzical looks from African-American students.

Another tweeted: “Smooth move during #BlackHistoryMonth.”

Email messages seeking comment from the Education Department were not immediately returned.

