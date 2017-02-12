Pgh Public Theater presents ‘Twelfth Night’

(Pittsburgh Public Theater)—Presented by Highmark, Pittsburgh Public Theater (PPT) plays on in grand style with William Shakespeare’s masterpiece of comedy, “Twelfth Night.”

Directed by Ted Pappas, the Public’s producing artistic director, performances of “Twelfth Night” will run through Feb. 26, at the O’Reilly Theater, PPT’s home in the heart of Downtown’s Cultural District.

Shakespeare wrote “Twelfth Night” as a brilliant entertainment to end the holiday season for the Elizabethan court.

Pappas sets his production pre-World War I, with jazzy original music composed by Michael Moricz. The songs are sung by Feste, who is played by Broadway veteran (“Rock of Ages”) and Carnegie Mellon grad, Mitchell Jarvis. Accompanying him live on stage are Curio (Chad Bender on piano) and Valentine (Andrew Miller on guitar).

The action takes place in Illyria, where outspoken Viola (Carly Street) washes ashore after a shipwreck. The fact that she has a twin brother, Sebastian (Max Rosenak), complicates things as the play unfolds. Pretending to be a boy, Viola serves Duke Orsino (Timothy D. Stickney), who burns with unrequited passion for the noblewoman Olivia (Gretchen Egolf). But Viola’s gender disguise leads to an outrageously out-of-whack love triangle among the three.

Also causing a stir in Olivia’s household are carousers Sir Toby Belch (John Ahlin) and Sir Andrew Aguecheek (Daniel Krell). Along with the not-so-gentlewoman, Maria (Helena Ruoti), they trick pompous steward Malvolio (Brent Harris) into ridiculous public displays of affection for Olivia. Rounding out the cast in this play that’s both funny and moving in equal measures are Tony Bingham, Don DiGiulio, and Drew Stone.

The design team for “Twelfth Night” is James Noone (Scenic), Gabriel Berry (Costumes), Kirk Bookman (Lighting), and Zach Moore (Sound). Casting is by McCorkle Casting. The Production Stage Manager is Ruth E. Kramer and the Assistant Stage Manager is Phill Madore.

(For tickets, call 412-316-1600 or visit http://www.ppt.org.)

