Message from Dr. Hamlet

With the appointment of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, many may worry about what might change for our nation’s public schools – and more specifically, for students in Pittsburgh Public Schools.

While the potential impact of any new federal regulations on our schools remains unknown, there is so much within our control when it comes to positively impacting student outcomes.

We must remain focused on our commitment to creating a student-centered culture built on continuous improvement. Public school systems provide a welcoming refuge for all students, no matter immigration status, economic bracket, disability, or religion. Because we accept all students with open doors, our challenges may be greater.

How much actually changes for PPS students depends on all of us, and it’s my goal to amplify the momentum we’ve built since the start of the school year. This goal is reflected in the new District Calendar, which we redefined for the first time in several years to strengthen professional development “PD” for teachers and staff.

For too long, the District’s PD opportunities varied widely. This has undoubtedly led to academic inconsistencies from school to school. We are redoubling our efforts to provide teachers, staff, and students with the resources they need:

A new data department has been created to track key metrics like attendance, suspensions, and performance in real-time. You can only manage what you can measure, and we must give staff the tools to intervene.

We’ve created content-specific instructional coaches, so teachers get the job-embedded support they want and need.

We’re on our way toward establishing community schools and expanding Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) to give teachers the tools to increase holistic support for all students.

My former superintendent Art Johnson once said, “The genius of our democracy is public education.” Please know, I will continue to advocate for policies that support strong public schools with our state leaders.

Last week, approximately 300 PPS students took part in a demonstration at Market Square to voice concerns about the confirmation. Their voices are powerful. This passion shown by our students reinforces my belief that now is the time to further channel our energy toward making a positive impact in our schools.

Sincerely,

Dr. Anthony Hamlet

Superintendent

Pittsburgh Public Schools

