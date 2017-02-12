Lifestyles Report …New things with a twist

Last year was the start of my doing things and going places that I’ve never experienced before. This year, it continues. Every time I ride by one of the painting party places, I think to myself, that looks like fun, although, I’ve never seen a painting I wanted to paint, and what would I do with it when it’s finished? I was recently invited to a surprise party at Paint Monkey in the Waterfront. They are located in the old Linton’s, right across from P.F. Changs.

I love a good party, especially a surprise party (by the way, “happy birthday, Penny”); it was exciting to go somewhere and do something that I have never done. I was anxious to see how these painting parties work. I walked in and found that the painting is pre-selected by the host; that night, the hostess selected the “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson. Fortunately, the canvas was outlined so it makes it much easier to complete the painting. The instructors were perky and helpful, they gave us great guidance on how to complete our pictures and get the best results. I found the experience to be relaxing and fun. It was interesting to see how each of us had a different interpretation of the same subject.

