Inside Conditions…The James Harrison story: It’s a family affair

(Part 1)

It’s a family affair, it’s a family affair. It’s a family affair, it’s a family affair. One child grows up to be somebody that just loves to learn. And another child grows up to be somebody you’d just love to burn. Mom loves the both of them, you see it’s in the blood. Both kids are good to Mom, “Blood’s thicker than the mud.” It’s a family affair, it’s a family affair. (Sly and The Family Stone, 1971).

This is a story about the NFL legend and future Hall of Famer, James Henry Harrison Jr., as told by his family. This chronicle represents more than peeling back the layers from a man and athlete that might appear to the untrained eye to be mainly focused encountering and overcoming the bodies, minds and oftentimes the spirits of those that oppose him on the gridiron. How did James Henry Harrison Jr., arrive at this point?

What circumstances and events served both as the compass and divining rod that helped him navigate through and find the treasures of gold and fame that were at the bottom of the tumultuous seas of development of the NFL and arrive at the still waters of eternal greatness? It was and continues to be a family affair when it comes to loving and nurturing James Henry Harrison Jr. He has turned out to be a shoo-in as a future NFL Hall-of-Fame player, (he should be unless politics gets in the way) because his tenacity and passion has redefined the very definition of “contact” in the world of professional football on all levels.

The story of James Henry Harrison began on May 4, 1978 in Akron, Ohio. He was the last of fourteen children. Harrison’s mother Mildred Harrison was quick to point out that James was spoiled a lot more by his siblings than his parents. Mrs. Harrison pointed out: “They spoiled him more than I did. If James was about to get a whipping his sisters’ Crystal and Shabira would begin to cry. They would even offer to take the whipping for him.”

