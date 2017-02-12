‘Go Back! Shame, Shame:’ Betsy DeVos blocked from entering D.C. public school

A group of adamant protesters on Friday did what Democrats failed to do: Block Betsy DeVos.

The freshly confirmed Republican U.S. Education Secretary was blocked Friday morning from entering a Washington, D.C., middle school, reports CNN.

The protests came after DeVos, a billionaire who favors school choice, was confirmed this week by the GOP Senate, with Vice President Mike Pence serving as a tiebreaker, after a contentious battle with Democrats.

From CNN:

Parents holding signs greeted DeVos when she arrived at Jefferson Middle School Academy in southwest Washington, not far from the Department of Education building.

When she tried to enter the school, the protesters stood in front of her, video from CNN affiliate WJLA showed.

The video showed DeVos then turned around and walked away, with one protester walking beside her shouting, “Go back! Shame, shame.”

WATCH: Sec. Betsy DeVos physically blocked by protesters from entering DC school–turned away and left.

Video: @SweeneyABC pic.twitter.com/RAycuKEVgm — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) February 10, 2017

But DeVos is undeterred, according to a statement released shortly after the incident.

“I will not be deterred in executing the vital mission of the Department of Education,” the statement reads, in part, according to CNN.

Democrats and Republicans alike chided protesters on Twitter, calling for peace and respect.

Just heard a protester blocked & almost knocked Secy @BetsyDeVos down at Jefferson.We don't condone such acts.We want her to go to pub schls — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) February 10, 2017

Agree or disagree w @BetsyDeVos on any issue, but let's all agree she really needs to be in public schools. Please let her in. — Arne Duncan (@arneduncan) February 10, 2017

DC has the fastest growing urban school district in America. We welcome @BetsyDeVos & anyone who wants to learn more about our schools. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) February 10, 2017

Don't we want the Sec of Education to visit schools? https://t.co/3PVirgMzJQ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 10, 2017

