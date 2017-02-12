Metro
Former ambassador to African Union talks Trump, American values on Pitt campus

Posted 26 mins ago.


Stephen Caruso, Public Source
Former US representative to the African Union Reuben Brigety spoke at the University of Pittsburgh's University Club in Oakland Wednesday evening. (Photo by Stephen Caruso/Public Source)

Reuben Brigety spent three years of his life trying to help African nations develop their own governments.

Now, as the retired U.S. ambassador looks at the United States, he’s concerned that the country is at risk of losing its values under President Donald Trump.

“This great experiment we have is not guaranteed to stay forever,” Brigety warned a group of about 25 people during a Wednesday lecture at the University Club in Oakland.

