Reuben Brigety spent three years of his life trying to help African nations develop their own governments.

Now, as the retired U.S. ambassador looks at the United States, he’s concerned that the country is at risk of losing its values under President Donald Trump.

“This great experiment we have is not guaranteed to stay forever,” Brigety warned a group of about 25 people during a Wednesday lecture at the University Club in Oakland.

Former ambassador to African Union talks Trump, American values on Pitt campus