City seeking public input on improvements to city data online application

PITTSBURGH, PA – The Department of Innovation & Performance’s (I&P) Analytics & Strategy team is taking its Burgh’s Eye View application, an interactive map that displays city data, on tour in the coming months. The team has already visited with seven neighborhood groups – to present, answer questions, and gather feedback – and has plans to visit an additional 10 community meetings in the coming weeks.

While Burgh’s Eye View currently contains a wide range of city data, including public safety information and 311 service requests, the team is particularly interested in what additional information residents want to easily access.

Residents are encouraged to engage with the Burgh’s Eye View team during these upcoming community meetings:

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

5:30 p.m. – South Side Planning Forum – Brashear Association, 2005 Sarah St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

– South Side Planning Forum – Brashear Association, 2005 Sarah St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 6:30 p.m. – Hazelwood Initiative – Hazelwood Healthy Active Living Center, 5344 Second Ave. 15207

– Hazelwood Initiative – Hazelwood Healthy Active Living Center, 5344 Second Ave. 15207 7:00 p.m. – East Allegheny Community Council – Arnold’s Tea, 502 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

– East Allegheny Community Council – Arnold’s Tea, 502 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 7:30 p.m. – Allegheny West Civic Council – Calvary United Methodist Church, 971 Beech Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 (Beech Ave. Entrance)

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 12-1:30 p.m. – Oakwatch (Oakland) – St. Regis Parish Social Hall, 3235 Parkview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

– Oakwatch (Oakland) – St. Regis Parish Social Hall, 3235 Parkview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 7:00 p.m. – Observatory Hill Community Meeting – Byzantine Seminary, 3605 Perrysville Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15214

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 6:00 p.m. – Baum-Centre Community Meeting – First United Methodist Church, 5401 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Tuesday, February 28, 2017 7:00 p.m. – Overbrook Community Council – Accamando Center, 2410 Saw Mill Run Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15234

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 7:00 p.m. – Troy Hill Citizens Council – Most Holy Name School Hall, 1520 Claim St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (Tinsbury Street Entrance) Wednesday, March 15, 2017 6:30 p.m. – Stanton Heights Community Meeting – Sunnyside Elementary School, 4801 Stanton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

For questions, feedback on Burgh’s Eye View, or to have the team present and gather feedback at your neighborhood meeting, please contact I&P atanalytics@pittsburghpa.gov.