Sports
Home > Sports

‘The Rock’ joins critics of Under Armour CEO’s Trump remark

Posted 2 hours ago.


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

BALTIMORE (AP) — Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and professional ballerina Misty Copeland have joined basketball star Stephen Curry in criticizing the CEO of sports apparel company Under Armour for praising President Donald Trump.

Kevin Plank, the CEO of Baltimore-based Under Armour, called Trump “an asset to the country” in an interview with CNBC this week. The company later issued a statement saying it engages in “policy, not politics.”

 

FILE - This is a Jan. 21, 2014, file photo showing Kevin Plank, CEO of Under Armour, during a news conference at Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and professional ballerina Misty Copeland have joined basketball star Stephen Curry in criticizing the CEO of sports apparel company Under Armour for praising President Donald Trump. Plank called Trump "an asset to the country" in an interview with CNBC this week. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond, File)


This is a Jan. 21, 2014, file photo showing Kevin Plank, CEO of Under Armour, during a news conference at Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.  (AP Photo/Joe Raymond, File)

Under Armour sponsors Johnson, Copeland and Curry, who plays for the Golden State Warriors. Johnson sent out a statement on social media on Thursday saying Plank’s words “were divisive and lacking in perspective.”

Copeland wrote in an Instagram post she was so concerned about Plank’s comments that she spoke to him directly.

None of the three has severed ties with the company.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading ‘The Rock’ joins critics of Under Armour CEO’s Trump remark

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular