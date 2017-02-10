Platinum super group Atlantic Starr announces brand new single release

Los Angeles, CA (BlackNews.com) — Today, Glenn Friedman, CEO of The Music Umbrella, announced that the ever popular R&B Soul group Atlantic Starr will release their brand new single (My Best Friend) on February 14th, Valentine Day.

Michael Sutton of Imerica Entertainment shared, “With a history of super releases such as their two gold albums ‘Brilliance’ and ‘As The Band Turns’ along with their heavily praised platinum album ‘All In The Name Of Love,’ their newest single ‘My Best Friend’ has all the ear markings of another super hit for the group.”

Soul Tracks Magazine Chooses “My Best Friend” as February Song of the Month

Soul Tracks Magazine writes: “My Best Friend” is the first single from the upcoming new album, Metaphorphosis. We’re proud to present it as our SoulTracks Song of the Month for February, with a cool video for the song to boot.

About Atlantic Starr

Atlantic Starr has honed its marvelous sound over time from one generation to another – from the early days when the Lewis brothers would know a home filled with aunts and uncles and Mom and Dad that would share the gift of music with everyone that entered their home – to more recent days of performing in front of the giant crowds at such notable events as the Buzz Super Fest and Soulful Festival.

In countries all around the world (Japan, South Africa, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, and Malaysia), one thing stands clear: Atlantic Starr is delivering soul-filled rhythm and blues with a twist of innovation that audiences everywhere love. This past March, the group was honored to receive an official proclamation from the City of White Plains NY announcing March 29, 2016 as Atlantic Starr day. This prestigious honor came about due to group’s commitment to community service and notes the members of the group as outstanding individuals.

Learn more about Atlantic Starr and their vast collection of timeless music by visitingwww.atlanticstarrmusic.com

