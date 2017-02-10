Humanitarian award honors world changers

The 2nd Annual Cyril H. Wecht Western PA Humanitarian Awards were celebrated with a capacity crowd as Achieving Greatness Inc. (AGI), in conjunction with Highmark, the Office of the County Executive, Blue Diamond Vodka, Attorney William Goodrich, Judge Dwayne Woodruff, Attorney Jack Goodrich, UPMC and Diversified Municipal Services, recognized and honored area community leaders who have, in some way or another, helped change the world.

“Heal the World…Make it a Better Place,” this year’s creedo, recognizes those people who not only make a difference locally, but make an impact globally as well.

The guest host for the affair was former Steeler Super Bowl champion Robin Cole with Dr. William Simmons and B.B. Flenory as guest speakers and State Rep. Ed Gainey as the keynote.

Hosted by the Walnut Grill in Fox Chapel, the event kicked off the fifth consecutive year for AGI’s dedicated community service programs. Proceeds from the event will benefit AGI’s Safe Summer Programs, which includes field trips, free tennis and golf clinics, the Armon “The Hammer” Gilliam Leroy “Free” Freeman Memorial “Hard Work” Basketball Camp, Back to School Community Festival and the Jacquet Bazemore Memorial Life Skills Seminar.

This year’s honorees were Dr. Cyril H. Wecht, Joe Carroll, Tunch Ilkin, Shirley Douglas, Steve Kozak, Jamie Holmes, Mark Lacero, Anthony Kim, Congressman Mike Doyle, MADDADs, Kevin Cameron, Yusef Owens and Fred Lucas.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: