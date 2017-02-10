Grady Health System One of Six in Nation to Receive Merck Foundation Grant

Grady Health System is one of only six in the nation that will become part of the new Alliance to Advance Patient-Centered Cancer Care. The Merck Foundation has committed $15 million in funding over five years across the program sites, with the goal of increasing timely access to patient-centered cancer care for vulnerable and underserved populations in the United States.

“We are honored with this vote of confidence in Grady and look forward to working with the Merck Foundation and the other members of the Alliance to identify and implement new ways to deliver high quality care for the hundreds of cancer patients who seek treatment at our hospital every year,” said Renay Blumenthal, president of the Grady Heath Foundation.

Alliance members were selected based on criteria including the technical merit of proposed programs, organizational capabilities and experience, relationships with community partners and ability to promote sustainable improvements. The other institutions selected include The Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore), Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston), Northwestern University (Chicago), Ohio State University (Columbus) and The University of Arizona (Tucson). The National Program Office for the Alliance will be housed at the University of Michigan School of Nursing (Ann Arbor).

“With 1.7 million Americans newly diagnosed with cancer each year, there is a great need to improve the quality and delivery of patient-centered care to help address the significant challenges of those facing this diagnosis. These superb program sites and the National Program Office should accelerate identification and uptake of innovations that benefit patients, improve health communications and enhance the overall coordination of care,” said Julie L. Gerberding, chief patient officer, Merck, and chief executive officer, Merck Foundation, in the release announcing the new program.

For more information about the Merck Foundation, visit http://www.merckgiving.com.

For more information about the Grady Health Foundation, visit http://www.gradyhealthfoundation.org

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: