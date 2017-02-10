Councilmember Archibong paves way for 42K to Civil and Human Rights Museum

Atlanta City Councilmember Natalyn Archibong has introduced legislation authorizing the approval of $42,500 in funding to help the Center for Civil and Human Rights continue its mission of connecting the American Civil Rights Movement to today’s global Human Right Movement.

Birthed by Atlanta civil rights leaders, the mission of the Center is to create a safe space for visitors to explore the fundamental rights of all human beings, so that they leave inspired and empowered to join the ongoing dialogue about human rights in their communities.

Located in the Centennial Olympic Park area, the 100,000-square-foot museum houses the writings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The facility also gives visitors a place to learn about the past and engage conversations about the future.

Councilmember Archibong has long been an ardent supporter of diversity and inclusion and has authored and co-sponsored several pieces of legislation that encourage and inspire matters of acceptance and tolerance. She introduced legislation to commemorate the Civil War sesquicentennial initiative “From Civil War to Civil Rights”.

“As we reflect on the current state of affairs in our nation as well as our city, I thought it necessary to do what I can to encourage support of one our newest treasures which teaches the importance of tolerance, diversity and inclusiveness” said Councilmember Archibong. “Located the birthplace of the American Civil Rights Movement, the Center for Civil and Human Rights Museum has become a beacon of tolerance and acceptance.”

In keeping with the principals in which the center was founded and its purpose, since 2014, the center has served as the gathering place for several large rallies, movements and marches centered on supporting global and humanitarian issues such as equality for women, African Americans, LGBTQ and Muslims.

The mission of the Museum continues to be relevant today. Recently, Asma Elhuni, a young Muslim American woman wearing a hijab was harassed in a local coffee shop located in the council district served by Councilmember Archibong.

Established in 2014, the museum has been one of few places in the world educating visitors on the bridge between the Atlanta Civil Rights Movement and the contemporary struggle for Human Rights locally, nationally, and around the world.

