Citiparks announces partnership with the Kingsley Association for swimming

Starting next week, Citiparks Pool Tag holders & those eligible for Citiparks free swimming with Recreation Cards will be able to utilize Kingsley Pool through 2017

PITTSBURGH, PA – Mayor William Peduto, Citiparks and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced today that Citiparks Pool Pass holders and any City resident 15 years or younger who is a member of a Citiparks Recreation Center will be able to use their pass to access the indoor pool at The Kingsley Association in Larimer (6435 Frankstown Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206) beginning February 13, 2017.

“I’d like to thank the Kingsley Association for opening their doors to our residents and Citiparks swimmers,” said Mayor William Peduto. “We are very fortunate to have Kingsley operating in the city and I am pleased that more and more residents will benefit from their beautiful facility.”

The Kingsley Association is a settlement house organization that has provided programming for children, families and seniors for more than a hundred years in the city. Kingsley opened their current Larimer location in 2004 at Frankstown Avenue and East Liberty Boulevard and it has greatly improved the well-being of members and the neighboring communities. With access to Kingsley Association pool, Citiparks swimmers will have a second indoor pool (in addition to the Oliver Bath House on the South Side) to utilize.

Hours of operation for The Kingsley Association are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m..

Kingsley Association Classes and Aquatic Programs

Adult Learn to Swim

4 Lessons for Ages 18 & Over, following the American Red Cross Curriculum

Time: Thursdays 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM and 6:30 PM – 7:15 PM (Beginning March 2, 2017 )

and (Beginning ) Cost: Members $25, Non-Members $40

Youth Learn to Swim

Lessons for Infants- 17 years (British Swim School)

Time: Mondays and Wednesdays 3:30 PM – 7:00 PM ; Saturdays 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

; Saturdays Cost: Discounts available for Kingsley Members. Contact British Swim School for more information.

Water Aerobics

A fun shallow-water exercise class that aims to increase movement and is safe for non-swimmers. The pool provides many benefits when used for aerobic exercise and resistance training.

Time: Tuesdays and Thursdays 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Cost: Free with Kingsley Membership. Non-Members- $5.00 per session

Water Toning

Non- impact water work-out provides a great option for obtaining maximum calorie burn without pressure on your feet, knees, hips and joints.

Time: Saturdays 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Cost: Free with Kingsley Membership. Non-Members- $5.00 per session

Citiparks Pool Passes can be purchased at the Oliver Bath House, 38 S. 10th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. To receive a Citiparks Recreation Center membership card a parent must register each child — who must be 15 years or younger and a resident of the City of Pittsburgh — at any of Citiparks’ 10 Recreation Centers and then present the membership card at the pool each day for entry.