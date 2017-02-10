CCAC student selected as a Achieving the Dream Scholar

PITTSBURGH—Community College of Allegheny County South Campus student RyKai Wright is one of six Achieving the Dream’s 2017 DREAM Scholars selected from across the country. As such, she will attend the ATD annual DREAM Conference, to be held Feb. 21–24 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel. While there, she will engage with 2,000 other community college leaders, all of whom will be working in tandem to bring about powerful change for student success.

Achieving the Dream is a comprehensive nongovernmental reform movement that is helping more than four million community college students to have a better economic opportunity. The scholars, selected through a competitive national application process among ATD network colleges, will participate in four days of discussions and workshops centering around seven themes: Leadership & Vision, Data & Technology, Equity, Teaching & Learning, Engagement & Communication, Strategy & Planning and Policies & Practices. On the final day, Wright will take part in a panel discussion of ATD scholars to reflect on what they learned.

Wright, of Munhall, serves as an officer of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Alpha Iota Eta Chapter, and is also an ambassador for the CCAC Honors Program and the CCAC Student Ambassador Program. She will graduate this spring with an Associate of Science in Engineering Technology–Mechanical with plans to transfer to a four-year university in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. In addition, she will obtain an associate degree in Mathematics & Sciences from CCAC this summer.

