Uniworld Group, Inc. announces two key executive positions

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/—UniWorld Group, Inc., the country’s longest-standing, full-service, multicultural marketing agency, has announced two new executive promotions. Gregory Edwards has been promoted to Executive Vice President / Chief Operating Officer and Matilda Ivey has been appointed to SV /Director of Client Services.

Greg, who joined UWG in 2014, will continue to oversee direct management of the Ford and Lincoln business. He is a results-oriented marketing executive with over 25 years of brand marketing experience. With a proven background that includes omni-channel, digital media and product development, Greg always sees bigger, strategic ideas as the true catalyst to business growth and the foundation of any comprehensive growth plan. Having solid respect for what it takes to get the job done, from the front line to the C-suite, he has developed advertising and marketing campaigns for Fortune 500 companies, including Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Frito Lay, Quaker and Gerber, to name a few. Previously, Greg worked for the Leo Burnett Group, where he provided insight on newly acquired client Intel and sustained growth on existing agency clients, including Samsung, McDonald’s and Allstate.

As COO, Greg’s focus will be to continue UWG’s pursuit of excellence as a multicultural marketing and brand-building resource, working with staff members on efficiencies and streamlining the agency’s processes, as well as providing leadership impact that enhances development.

