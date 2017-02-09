Trump serious about helping regular folks?

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—As a progressive who worked hard to help get Secretary Hillary Clinton elected, it is challenging for me to accept Donald Trump as President. But, he won. At least for now, I have to make the best of a bad situation. Which means progressives like me will have to both resist the Trump administration’s odious policies, and also pressure—and even cooperate with —the administration to implement policies that reflect our worldview.

This is why I was interested to see a recent letter sent to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau by three Democratic Members of Congress. Signed by Congressmen Henry Cuellar of Texas, Emmanuel Cleaver of Missouri and Bennie Thompson of Mississippi—it urges the CFPB to look into bad actors operating in the rooftop solar industry.

What we are talking about here are those salespeople that go door to door, and bombard consumers with telemarketing calls, urging them to put solar panels on their rooftops. Now, for some people, rooftop solar makes both environmental and financial sense. This is why I generally support the industry.

But what concerns me—and those three Democratic Congressmen—are the shady operators that mislead potential customers about the cost saving benefits of installing those panels. The letter outlined three major concerns.

First, that new customers may be unaware that the panels can cost upwards of $15,000 and that they will have to pay that money back. This purchase can generate an additional lean against their home making it harder to sell their house, which also decreases its value. For those Americans barely getting by, and counting on every dollar of equity in their house, this is problematic. This is especially true if they hope to sell their home to fund retirement.

