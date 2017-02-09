PUBLIC WORKS UPDATE ON CURRENT SNOW EVENT OPERATIONS

PITTSBURGH, PA (Feb. 9, 2017) – The City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works (DPW) has provided the following update regarding the Level 2 Snow Alert Alert that was issued at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2017.

Approximately 80 vehicles were deployed for today’s extended daylight shift (6am-6pm) to treat and plow streets. Progress can be tracked via the City of Pittsburgh Snow Plow Tracker throughout the snow event until 6:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Evening and overnight shifts (6pm-6am) will have an average of 60 vehicles salting and plowing streets throughout the city Thursday evening and Friday morning. Salt loads are treated with liquid calcium chloride. Trucks are equipped with plows, salt spreaders and tire chains. Smaller vehicles will be utilized for narrow streets.

During a Level Two snow event, DPW has a 32 hour window after the snow event ends to clear the streets before individual constituent calls for service will be addressed. With snow activity lasting until approximately Noon today, crews will have until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017 to treat all streets. DPW will is following the primary, secondary and tertiary plowing routes exclusively throughout the snow event.

Residents should contact the 311 Response Center if a street is not treated within the designated timeframe following a storm. The 311 response center is open for non-emergency calls, such as reports of downed trees or water main breaks.

Environmental Services refuse collection remains on schedule for Friday morning.

Winter Storm Levels & 311 Response Center

The Department of Public Works classifies storm conditions into Winter Storm Levels. Levels determine the required response timeframe for a given snowstorm. Based on the Storm Levels, it will be expected that all streets will be serviced with clearly defined response times.

Depending on the severity or level of the weather event it can take up to 48 hours to treat the streets with salt and/or calcium chloride after a snow/ice event.

Level 1 Event (1 – 3″): Crews have 24 hours after the storm has ended to treat streets.

Level 2 Event (3 – 6″): Crews have 32 hours after the storm has ended to treat streets.

Level 3 Event (6 – 10″): Crews have 48 hours after the storm has ended to treat streets.

Level 4 Event (> than 10″): Calls will not be taken until weather event drops to a Level 3 (6-10″).

Winter Weather Resources