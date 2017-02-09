Penn Plaza owners sue over Planning Commission rejection

Following the City Planning Commission’s January decision not to approve the owners’ redevelopment plans for the Penn Plaza Apartments site in East Liberty, attorney Jonathan Kamin, who represents the owners, LG Realty Associates affiliate Pennley Park South Inc., said he might have no choice but to file suit.

On Feb. 3, he did, in a Common Pleas Court filing that charges the commission had failed to respond to its amended plan within the time frame dictated by law and that as a result, the project should be “deemed approved.”

This accompanies Pennley Park South’s earlier appeal of the planning commission’s ruling to Common Pleas Court, calling the rejection “unabashedly political.”

The owner has been embroiled in controversy since giving residents 90-day eviction notices in June, 2015. The city intervened and got the owners to extend the notice, then to pay for tenant relocation in a phased move from the complex’s two buildings.

Now, however, PPS wants to move ahead with its redevelopment plan which calls for building a 50,000-square-foot Whole Foods—which would replace a smaller store on Centre Avenue—200 apartments, 12,000 square feet of office, and 582 parking spaces in its first phase. The remaining residents and affordable housing activists called on the planning commission to reject the plan.

Randall Taylor, a one-time school board representative and former Penn Plaza resident called the owner’s actions a “monstrous injustice.”

