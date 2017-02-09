Bravo Reportedly Wants NeNe Leakes And Kim Zolciak Back Full-Time For ‘RHOA’ Season 10

You must admit, the last few seasons of Bravo’s highest-rated show The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been lacking the fun, spice and over-the-top antics that made it one of the best reality shows of all-time. Its current lackluster feel can be contributed to the missing antics of the queen of the franchise NeNe Leakes. Well as the show’s 10th season approaches, it’s being reported that Bravo definitely wants Leakes back full-time…along with her eternal frenemy Kim Zolciak. Oh yeah, RHOA just became must-see TV again!

Despite making sporadic appearances on season eight of RHOA and being completely absent for the current ninth season, NeNe Leakes’ presence is missed more than ever by fans of the hit reality show. If you check social media on Sunday’s when the show airs you’re guaranteed to see comments and posts longing for her return and the ratings also reflect that viewers are missing her.

Apparently Bravo has been listening because it is being reported that for the milestone 10th season of RHOA, they want it to be monumental and there is no better way to do that then to bring Leakes back along with Kim Zolciak. The two original cast members have given the show some of its most memorable moments and created a host of memes, GIFs and hashtags galore.

TMZ has the details of this latest development with the show, stating:

Sources close to the show tell us execs want the milestone 10th season to be HUGE, and since fans have been clamoring to see NeNe and Kim reunited … they’re trying to make it happen. Previous attempts to get them for a spin-off failed … due to scheduling conflicts, but we’re told that won’t be an issue this time around.

We’re told producers put out feelers already and there’s definite interest on the part of both women. No formal offer’s been made yet, but the fact Kim is doing a cameo at the end of season 9 is a good sign a deal is close.

Whether they’re friends or fighting, it’s safe to say NeNe and Kim make for great TV and if Bravo is truly listening to fans, they will close the deal with its two original RHOA stars ASAP. We will definitely keep you posted!

