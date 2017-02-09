Black elected officials release policy report

Last year, State Reps. Jake Wheatley and Ed Gainey, Pittsburgh City Councilman Daniel Lavelle and Rev. Ricky Burgess, and Allegheny County Councilman DeWitt Walton met with the New Pittsburgh Courier to say they had put aside any differences and formed a coalition that would create a unified Black agenda for the city.

Last week, the first fruit of this union—and multiple community meetings—was presented Feb. 2 when the Pittsburgh Black Elected Officials Coalition released its 61-page Pittsburgh Peace and Justice Initiative Report, detailing its community-driven policy agenda for improving African American outcomes in public safety, affordable housing, family outcomes, businesses and organizations, education and employment.

But, Wheatley said, it is just the first step.

“Several months ago we came together and talked about a journey we wanted to take to transform many of the under performing, under resourced, high minority neighborhoods in the city. We made a commitment to talk direct to our community and try to gain from them what collective agenda should look like and what we could do together to address these longstanding issues,” he said.

“We have finished that part of our journey—we have a report. But this is one phase of the journey. This is a two-step dance. We started out by saying this is historic in nature. We’re doing something very different than what’s happened before where you may have gotten a document and that was the end of the journey, then you got some paper behind it and maybe we got a little change, but not the drastic change we were looking for. We’re looking for a total redo of how we do business as it relates to those communities that have been traditionally left out of the process.”

Lavelle said this first phase collected feedback from more than 400 people.

