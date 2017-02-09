7 of 9 homicides Black lives …Fight continues to save Black lives

The 2017 year started off about average in homicides with more taking place in the suburbs of Allegheny County than in the city; five deaths compared to four. However, the percentage of Black deaths remains high with seven of the nine homicides that took place in January being Black.

Hopefully, the number will remain under 10 for the coming months and there will continue to be marches and community meetings, as well as other educational programs, to keep our young people off the streets with guns and drugs.

The New Pittsburgh Courier publishes a homicide list every month in an effort to create awareness in the community, both locally and nationally, that Black lives do matter and that it’s all our fight to stop the massive killings of our young people, mostly Black males, in Allegheny County and throughout the country.

