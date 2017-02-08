Public Notice 2-8-17

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

MUNICIPALITY OF PENN HILLS, PENNSYLVANIA

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) AND HOME INVESTMENT

PARTNERSHIPS (HOME) PROGRAMS

Notice is hereby given that the Municipality of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, PA will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 7:00 PM, prevailing time, in the Council Chambers located at the Municipal Building,12245 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235. The Municipal Building and Council Chambers are accessible to persons with physical disabilities. If special arrangements need to be made for residents to accommodate them in order to participate in the public hearing, please call Mr. Chris Blackwell, Director, Department of Planning and Economic Development, at (412) 798-2128, or 711 for the hearing impaired, to make arrangements no later than Thursday, February 16, 2017.

The purpose of this public hearing is to discuss the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), the HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) Programs through the Allegheny County HOME Consortium, and the housing, community development, and economic development needs of the Municipality of Penn Hills, PA. This information will be utilized by the Municipality in its preparation of the FY 2017 Annual Action Plan.

The Municipality of Penn Hills anticipates that it will receive an estimated allocation of $639,000.00 in CDBG funds, $25,000.00 in CDBG program income, and approximately $87,991 in HOME funds for FY 2017. The HOME funding level is contingent upon the determination of allocations from the Allegheny County HOME Consortium for FY 2017.These amounts are preliminary and subject to change based on the approval of the Federal Budget for FY 2017. In order to receive these funds, the Municipality of Penn Hills must prepare a One Year Annual Action Plan for the use of the CDBG funds. At least 70% of the CDBG funds must benefit low- and moderate-income persons living in the Municipality. The Municipality will be preparing its CDBG application and it intends to afford residents, local agencies, and interested parties the opportunity to become involved in the planning process.

The following types of activities may be eligible for funding under the CDBG program:Acquisition of property; disposition costs; improvements to public facilities, including the removal of architectural barriers; demolition and environmental clean-up; public services that are new or a quantifiable increase in the level of service; interim assistance; relocation payments for persons displaced as a result of a CDBG activity; rehabilitation of houses; code enforcement; special economic development activities; special activities undertaken by a community based development organization; home ownership assistance for purchase; planning; environmental; program administration; audit; and other miscellaneous activities.

If the Municipality would undertake an activity that would result in the displacement of families or individuals, then the Municipality would utilize its policy for minimizing such displacement. Furthermore, the Municipality is responsible for replacing all low- and moderate-income housing units that may be demolished or converted as a result of CDBG funds.

All interested residents are encouraged to attend this public hearing and they will be given the opportunity to present oral or written testimony concerning the needs of the Municipality of Penn Hillsand the use of CDBGand HOME funds to address those needs over the next year. Written comments may be addressed to Mr. Chris Blackwell, Director, Department of Planning and Economic Development, 12245 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235, (412) 798-2126, or 711 for the hearing impaired.

