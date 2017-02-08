Meetings 2-8-17

MEETING NOTICE

PITTSBURGH LAND BANK BOARD OF DIRECTORS

A meeting of the Pittsburgh Land Bank [PLB] Authority’s Board of Directors will be held Friday, February

10, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 414 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Any person(s) having an interest in the above matter is advised to attend the scheduled meeting. Public comment will be taken at the beginning of the meeting. Board meetings occur monthly and are televised and recorded. A full schedule of meetings for 2017 can be found at the PLB website at: www.pittsburghpa.gov/landbanking. Questions or inquiries can be directed to 412.255.6570.

