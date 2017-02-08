Blackonomics…Making Black History

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—“There are [Blacks] who are willing to worship the pyramids of 4,000 years ago but will not build pyramids in the present so their children may see what they left behind as well. We have a leadership who rallies the people to look at past glories but leave their children neglected…”—Dr. Amos Wilson, Afrikan Centered Consciousness versus the New World Order

It’s that time again, y’all. Black History Month! The time of year when we celebrate our history. Consider this: Let’s make Black history in addition to just celebrating it this year. Having used Amos Wilson’s quote many times in my attempt to get us to move from being passive to being active, I draw upon his wisdom once again in hope that we will change our behavior when it comes to Black History Month, by making some history of our own.

History has shown us what our ancestors have done, but we must take their victories to a higher level by building upon what they have done—not just talking about it. This month, God willing, I will write four articles on making Black history, and offer ways to improve on what has already been done by following the paths left by our people and building something now. Then, next year this time, we will have more to celebrate–something our children can see in their present rather than in their past.

This first feature of “Making Black History” is centered on a call being put forth by THE One Million Conscious and Conscientious Black Contributors and Voters. Imagine the impact of millions of black voters going to their respective Boards of Elections and changing their registration designation to “No Party Affiliation”. Now that is a great way to MAKE Black History rather than sit back and reflect on the Black history made by our progenitors.

The original NPA idea came from co-convener of THE One Million, Amefika Geuka, who recently discussed with me a mass movement by Black voters to declare our independence of both dominant political parties. We decided to launch the effort this Black History Month (Feb. 2017). We want at least One Million Black voters, in the next ninety days, to register “NPA”, thereby, serving notice on all politicians that Black folks will no longer be their puppets and will no longer be ignored.

