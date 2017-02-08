Legal Notices 2-8-17

CORRECTION TO PREVIOUS PUBLISHED NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF

INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS (FONSI/RROF) ISSUED ON NOVEMBER 29, 2015 IN THE PITTSBURGH POST

GAZETTE AND DECEMBER 2, 2016 IN THE NEW PITTSBURGH COURIER

February 8, 2017

City of Pittsburgh-Dept. of City Planning

200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

EXPLANATION OF CORRECTIONS TO PREVIOUS PUBLISHED NOTICES

This publication is intended to provide corrections and updates to the project activity described in previously published notices as further described herein.

November 29, 2015 – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (PPG) and December 2, 2015 – New Pittsburgh Courier (NPC)

CORRECTIONS AND UPDATES: The previously approved Larimer/East Liberty Phase II and Larimer/East Liberty Phase III sites are combined into Larimer/East Liberty Phase II, a single development phase. This change also reduces the overall unit count on the combined site from 198 to 150 and total development costs from approximately $70,000,000 to approximately $52,000,000. The following contents of this notice reflect the corrections and updates noted above.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about February 24, 2017 the City of Pittsburgh (City) will authorize the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP), the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA), and the City to submit a request to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of the following federal funds to undertake projects known as Larimer/East Liberty Phase II: (a) Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments Contract; (b) Choice Neighborhoods Grant Funds pursuant to Section 24 of the 1937 Act, as amended by the Consolidated and Further Continuing Appropriations Act, 2013; (c) HACP Moving to Work (MTW) Funds under the 1937 Act as modified by the 1996 and 1999 Consolidated Appropriations Act; (d) HOME Investment Partnership Act funds; (e) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds; and (f) Low Income Housing Tax Credits under IRS Code Section 42. The release of the aforementioned funds is to undertake Larimer/East Liberty Phase II for the purposes of new construction of about 150 mixed-income rental dwelling units. Larimer/East Liberty Phase II will be developed on the East Liberty Gardens apartment site and other adjacent and nearby sites in the Larimer neighborhood and East Liberty neighborhood on Larimer Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. As part of this notice, the project requires a set of predevelopment activities including HACP’s acquisition of public and private properties, disposition of HACP-owned properties, and demolition of structures. The developer is Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation along with a co-developer, McCormack Baron Salazar, Inc. The total projected cost of the development is approximately $52,000,000.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Pittsburgh has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. This FONSI is based upon compliance with mitigation measures which have been identified as necessary to reduce the environmental impacts of the proposed action to a point or level where they are determined to no longer be significant. The following measure identifies the agency responsible for monitoring compliance with such. A complete explanation of all mitigation steps and schedule of implementation is available for review in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at 200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

•Site Contamination: Implementation of the stipulations contained in the final approved Pennsylvania Land Recycling Program (Act 2) Voluntary Clean-up Plan agreed upon between HACP, the developer and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Mitigation measures will be monitored by the City of Pittsburgh.

Based on compliance with mitigations measures which reduce the environmental impact to no longer be considered significant, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at City of Pittsburgh 200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 and may be examined or copied weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to:

Michael Petrucci

City of Pittsburgh,

200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

All comments received by February 24, 2017, will be considered by the City of Pittsburgh prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Pittsburgh certifies to HUD that William Peduto in his capacity as Mayor, City of Pittsburgh, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City, HACP and URA to use funding sources (a) through (f) identified under Request for Release of Funds above.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Pittsburgh’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pittsburgh; (b) the City of Pittsburgh has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to:

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Community Planning and Development Division

The Moorhead Federal Building

1000 Liberty Ave., 10th floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

WILLIAM PEDUTO

Mayor

City of Pittsburgh



NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

February 8, 2017

City of Pittsburgh-Dept. of City Planning

200 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219

412-255-2211

This notice shall satisfy procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Pittsburgh.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about February 23, 2017 the City of Pittsburgh will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to release federal funds under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 as amended for a real estate project. Morningside Crossing is adaptive reuse of the original former Morningside School building plus a new addition into 46 units of mixed-income senior housing, a new community center and a public plaza located on Jancey Street in the Morningside neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh. The development will offer 40 – one bedroom units and 6 – two bedroom units. The developer is Morningside, Crossing, LP (a partnership made of a.m. RODRIGUEZ ASSOCIATES inc. and RBC Capital Markets). The federal funding source utilized on this project is HOME funds. The projected cost of the activity is $1,000,000.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Pittsburgh has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at 200 Ross Street, 2ND Floor Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219 and may be examined or copied weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Mitigation Required: A combined Phase I environmental site assessment was submitted by. on October 31, 2016. The assessment reported no impacts to soil or ground water

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to:

Mike Petrucci

City of Pittsburgh,

200 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 255-2211

All comments received by February 22, 2017, will be considered by the City of Pittsburgh prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Pittsburgh certifies to HUD that William Peduto, in his capacity as Mayor, City of Pittsburgh, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Urban Redevelopment Authority to use development funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Pittsburgh certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pittsburgh; (b) the City of Pittsburgh has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Community Planning and Development Division

The Moorhead Federal Building

1000 Liberty Ave.-10th floor

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15222

Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

William Peduto

Mayor

City of Pittsburgh



COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY PITTSBURGH, PA

January 31, 2017

The Office of the Director of the DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY will receive Letters of Interest with current Standard Form 330 (SF) Architect-Engineer Qualifications until 4:00 p.m., on February 24, 2017 for the following assignment:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

ENGINEERING DESIGN, CONSTRUCTION SUPPORT

SERVICES AND PREPARATION OF DRAWINGS AND PROJECT MANUALS

FOR BRIDGE DESIGN GROUP K

COUNTY PROJECT NO. AA00-1701

Submit five (5) copies of your Letter of Interest and current SF 330 to:

Stephen G. Shanley, P.E., Director

Allegheny County Department of Public Works

Room 501, County Office Building

542 Forbes Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

This design group will include the replacement of three to four small structures to be determined at a later date. The possible structures could range from a complete structure replacement, a superstructure replacement, or a culvert replacement. Light to moderate roadwork design will be required as well. The structure will typically be a single span structure spanning less than 75 feet. All jobs will follow PennDOT Design Publications and Standards. The consultant will also be responsible for the acquisition of right-of-way, required County approvals, and the acquisition of appropriate permits.

Place a Letter of Interest with required forms in a sealed opaque envelope with the firm’s name, the title and number of the Project, and the words “Letter of Interest” on the front. If you mail the Letter of Interest, insert the sealed, opaque envelope containing the Letter of Interest and standard forms inside a separate mailing envelope.

The Director will receive Letters of Interest, with accompanying SF 330 until the day and hour stated in the Public Advertisement. The Director will not consider any Letter of Interest received after the set day and hour and will return it to the addressee unopened. The firm is responsible for ensuring that the Director receives its Letter of Interest by the set day and hour.

The County will use only SF 330s of firms responding with Letters of Interest to pre-qualify firms for consideration for these services.

The County encourages responses from small firms, minority and women owned firms, and firms that have not previously worked for the County. Any inquiries are to be directed to County Project Manager Kristen Hash at 412-350-2480 or kristen.hash@alleghenycounty.us.

The County will preselect or short-list three firms for consideration for this Project assignment on the following evaluation criteria: Experience, Record, Size, Workload, and Related Work. By a Request for Proposal the Department of Public Works will notify the top three short-listed firms to submit proposals.The County will invite each of those firms to attend a Preproposal Scoping Meeting. The County will base final selection of a firm for this assignment on the following evaluation criteria: Project Proposal, Organization, Design Ability, Experience, and Special criteria such as community involvement and other sensitive areas of Project development. The County’s Minority and Women disadvantaged goals for this Project will be 13% of the total price for MBE participation and 2% of the total price for WBE participation. Certification of MBE’s and WBE’s by the County is mandatory on or before proposal due date. Firms submitting a Letter of Interest should have their MBE/WBE participants in place and noted in their letter and/or SF 330 form information in order to be considered for this project.

The Director may reject any or all Letters of Interest and may waive any irregularity in the Submission of Letters of Interest.

Stephen G. Shanley, P.E., Director

Department of Public Works of Allegheny County

