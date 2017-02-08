Guest Editorial …‘Alternative facts’ just deepen credibility hole

In his first full week in office, President Donald Trump has made several false statements including the size of the inauguration crowd and made unproven claims of “major” voter fraud in the 2016 presidential election.

During an appearance at the CIA, Trump wrongly said the inaugural crowds gathered along the National Mall stretched to the Washington Monument on Jan. 20, despite clear photo evidence to the contrary.

Aerial photographs indicate the crowd wasn’t as big as the estimated 1.8 million people who lined the mall in 2009 for former President Barack Obama’s first swearing in. The ceremony didn’t have the highest TV rating for an inauguration and there are no reliable estimates indicating how many people across the world watched the ceremony online.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that he was ordering a “major investigation” into voter fraud in the Nov. 8 presidential election, when he garnered enough Electoral College votes—304 of 538—to defeat Democratic rival Hillary Clinton but loss the popular vote to her by nearly 3 million —62.98 million vs. 65.84 million.

He said the investigation would look at those registered to vote in more than one state, “those who are illegal and …even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time).”

Depending on results, Trump tweeted, “We will strengthen up voting procedures!”

Trump is revisiting unsubstantiated claims that he has made repeatedly about a rigged voting system.

