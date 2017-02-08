Field Negro: Unqualified cabinet members and a lying president

Let me start tonight’s post by saying congrats to Betsy DeVos. I guess it’s more important to be wealthy than smart.
I also suspect that everyone of those senators that voted for her has gotten a dollar or two from her family at some point.
In case you missed her confirmation hearings, you need to understand that she was probably the most unqualified cabinet nominee in the history of these divided states of America.
Anyway, after watching how this all went down today, I don’t want to hear white folks complaining about affirmative action ever again.
Still, as bad as she was, she might be better suited for a cabinet position than Mr. Andrew Puzder. All he did was allegedly beat his wife, and….wait for it….hired an undocumented worker as a housekeeper.
Imagine that for a minute; a labor secretary hiring illegal help. (“We are going to drain the swamp.”)
Then there is the whole domestic violence thing. His wife actually went on the Oprah Winfrey Show in disguise to complain about the abuse. Of course now she is walking it all back. It was just a big misunderstanding.
“Fierstein’s domestic violence allegations first came to the public eye in 1989 while the couple was divorcing. The Riverfront Times reported that the CEO of fast-food chains Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr had been accused of grabbing, pushing or hitting his then-wife on three separate occasions. In addition to the three alleged incidents, the Riverfront Times also reported the police had been called to the couple’s house at least twice in the 1980s. At the time, Puzder called the allegations “baseless.”
Many years ago I impulsively filed for divorce and was counseled to file allegations that I regretted and subsequently withdrew over thirty years ago. Andy is a wonderful father, a great person, and was a good husband.”
Ms. Fierstein, you may now cash your check.
Finally, our supreme leader told another big lie today while hosting a group of county sheriffs at the White (again) House.
At some point somebody close to this man has to call him out and tell him that he has no clothes. I mean I know that president’s misspeak and flat out lie from time to time, but this is getting ridiculous.