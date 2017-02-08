Field Negro: Unqualified cabinet members and a lying president

Let me start tonight’s post by saying congrats to Betsy DeVos. I guess it’s more important to be wealthy than smart.

I also suspect that everyone of those senators that voted for her has gotten a dollar or two from her family at some point.

In case you missed her confirmation hearings, you need to understand that she was probably the most unqualified cabinet nominee in the history of these divided states of America.

Anyway, after watching how this all went down today, I don’t want to hear white folks complaining about affirmative action ever again.

Still, as bad as she was, she might be better suited for a cabinet position than Mr. Andrew Puzder. All he did was allegedly beat his wife, and….wait for it….hired an undocumented worker as a housekeeper.

Imagine that for a minute; a labor secretary hiring illegal help. (“We are going to drain the swamp.”)