Employment Opportunities 2-8-17



MANAGING EDITOR

Seeking weekly newspaper managing editor for African American newspaper. Candidate must have prior newspaper experience, editing skills, writing skills, management skills, computer/Internet savvy, willingness to serve a local niche community, understand deadlines and ability to work with a fast paced production and marketing environment while maintaining high ethical standards. Candidate must also possess graphic layout skills. This is a full time position offering compensation commensurate to experience. Please send letter of interest, experience and resume to jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com



DISPLAY ADVERTISING SALES REPRESENTATIVE

The New Pittsburgh Courier is looking for a display advertising sales representative. Experience in media sales or related area preferred but will train the right individual. This full-time staff position offers salary + commission with full benefits after 90 days, paid vacation after 6 months. Must be a self-starter with leadership skills, reliable transportation, and strong computer, written and verbal communication skills. All resumes will be considered. Must be able to work under deadlines, do comprehensive sales-related research and make sales presentations. Send resumes by Feb. 28, 2017 to

jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com.



Personal Care Aide

The Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh Charter School is hiring a Personal Care Aide (PCA) to work with several students. The successful candidate will have experience implementing behavior plans and necessary accommodations in order to maximize instructional time. To apply, please send copies of clearances (criminal, child abuse, FBI), cover letter and resume. This position does not require a teaching certificate; although, experience with children and mental health disorders is preferred.

Please send all documents to jobs@urbanacademypgh.org



Skilled Maintenance Worker (full-time)

Seeking candidates who are licensed in spraying insecticides. Requires vocational school training in gardening, cement/ asphalt, furniture repair or vehicle preventive maintenance and a PA driver’s license. $18.94/hr after 3 months; excellent benefits.Monday-Friday 8:00 am–4:30 pm. Located at Boyce Campus. For more details and to apply, http://apptrkr.com/958287 apply to “Skilled Maintenance Worker” posting. Community College of Allegheny County. EOE.



Senior Graphic Designer

Duolingo, Inc. seeks Senior Graphic Designer in Pittsburgh, PA to (i) apply Duolingo’s visual design style and user experience philosophy to advertising; (ii) implement the visual design and user experience of Duolingo’s proprietary native programmatic advertising formats; (iii) design programmatic materials (including media kits and RFP decks) for targeted use; (iv) coordinate campaign design processes, and media graphics planning and execution; (v) work with third party data vendors (e.g. Google, Nielsen) to supply and segment audience data and perform detailed cohort analysis on existing audiences; and (vi) track metrics of implemented designs and explore solutions to improve designs. Email resume to jobs@duolingo.com and specify Job # 20168 in the subject line.



VEHICLE PROJECT COORDINATOR

Port Authority is seeking a Vehicle Project Coordinator to be responsible for development and management of programs and projects required to procure revenue vehicles required by Port Authority to provide service for current and future operational needs. This position also works closely with the Bus Maintenance Support Department on technical related issues and maintenance incidents for investigation and engineering support.

Job requirements include:

•BS in Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Automotive or related Engineering or Technology fields from an accredited school. Demonstrated experience may be substituted for education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of eight (8) years experience in the specification, manufacturing and maintenance of vehicle equipment (preferably transit vehicle equipment) with four (4) years supervisory/management experience in bus and/or transit vehicle maintenance.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Word and Excel.

•Professional and effective communication skills.

•Ability to function as a team player and work harmoniously with other people.

•Valid PA driver’s license.

Preferred attributes:

•Registered Engineer in Pennsylvania or ability to obtain registration through reciprocity.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Robyn Taylor

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

RTaylor@portauthority.org

EOE



TEACHERS

Pittsburgh K-5 Charter School searching for highly qualified PA certified and or experienced classroom teachers. Please submit cover letter, resume and three letters of reference with FBI, Child Abuse and Criminal Background clearances to jobs@urbanacademypgh.org



Transportation

Resource Loan Officer

Responsibility for coordinating, facilitating and implementing a consumer loan program to diverse populations and coordinating the program with banks, businesses, county assistance offices and other consumer serving organizations. The candidate must have the ability to multi-task, work independently and within a team while always providing excellent customer service. The candidate will have the ability to collect, enter and analyze data in various collection systems, and interact with customers on the phone and in person. A Bachelor’s Degree, knowledge of banking, credit, vehicle purchase and at least three years’ experience in the human services field is preferred. FSWP is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. Women, minorities, and persons receiving or who have received services are encouraged to apply. Location: East Liberty. To apply, send resume and cover letter to Gwen Porter, Family Services of Western PA, 6401 Penn Avenue 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 or e-mail:porterg@fswp.org



TEACHING POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT

Falk School, a coeducational K-8 school affiliated with the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is currently seeking teachers in several disciplines for the 2017-2018 school year.

Spanish Teachers

(Middle School, Grades 5-8)

We are seeking two exciting and engaging Spanish teachers for our middle school. Candidates should have successful teaching experience in middle or high school Spanish classrooms. The successful candidate will have a vision for dynamic approaches to Spanish education, strong collaborative skills, and a willingness to support educational research. Strong skills in oral and written communication will be required to frame and present the complex world of Spanish pedagogy to a variety of audiences. A Master’s Degree Spanish teaching certification are required.

For full consideration for any of these positions please upload personal materials to http://www.education.pitt.edu/facultysearch.

The review of applications will begin February 20th and continue until the positions are filled.

The University of Pittsburgh is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer and values equality of opportunity, human dignity and diversity.

EEO/AA/M/F/Vets/Disabled

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: