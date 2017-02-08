Community Calendar

Teen Dating Violence Forum

FEB. 10—In collaboration with 3ENow, and Black Women for Positive Change, students from the Neighborhood Academy will convene a dynamic Teen Dating Violence forum, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Neighborhood Academy gymnasium, 709 N. Aiken Ave. in Garfield.

American Heart Month Event

FEB. 18—The Community College of Allegheny County will host “CCAC Loves Your Heart!” at The Mall at Robinson on Saturday, February 18. Activities will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Grand Court near Starbucks, 100 Robinson Centre Dr., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15205. Activities include 20-minute training sessions on the basics of cardiopulmonary resuscitation and features a demonstration of the proper use of an automatic external defibrillator. Among other activities will be blood pressure checks, first aid demonstrations, fitness and mini-yoga sessions, chair massages, pet CPR demonstrations and prize drawings. For more information, call 412.788.7394.Leadership

Nominations Open

Through FEB. 21—BMe Community is accepting nominees for its 2017 Bme Leader Award. Leaders are social entrepreneurs, innovators, and difference-makers who the world needs to know. T To tell your story or nominate someone, visit http://www.bmecommunity.org/call-for-stories/. Top honorees receive national recognition, $10,000 to help build their communities, and a trip to Washington, D.C. for induction.

Women Leadership Nominations

Through FEB. 22—The YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh is seeking nominations for its 2017 Tribute to Women Leadership Awards. Nominees should be women who encourage social justice, build confidence and independence, and advance women’s lives. Since 1983 the YW has honored the achievements of more than 250 exceptional women. The tradition continues this year by highlighting women in seven categories: Business & Professional Services, Civic & Community, Creative Arts, Education, Health & Human Services, Science & Technology, and Young Leader.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: