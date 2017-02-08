City Council unanimously accepts new Pittsburgh police chief

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Pittsburgh City Council has unanimously approved promoting a 24-year veteran officer to police chief.

Mayor Bill Peduto last month picked Scott Schubert, a former assistant chief and zone commander, to permanently replace Chief Cameron McLay.

The 50-year-old Schubert was named acting chief after McLay resigned in November. Peduto hired McLay, a former Milwaukee police captain, in September 2014.

McLay had a reputation as a reformer but lost the confidence of the police union over a number of issues, not the least of which was addressing the Democratic National Convention in uniform in July.

Councilwoman Darlene Harris, often a Peduto critic, praised the mayor for deciding “to finally bring on one of our own, that knows the city” adding that, “Hopefully, he’s not micromanaged.”

Council approved Schubert’s promotion Tuesday.

