City Council unanimously accepts new Pittsburgh police chief

Posted 3 hours ago.


Acting Police Chief Scott Schubert spoke to community members and the media on Nov. 30 at the Kingsley Association in Larimer. He has now been offered the job permanently. (Photo by Sarah Collins/PublicSource)

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Pittsburgh City Council has unanimously approved promoting a 24-year veteran officer to police chief.

Mayor Bill Peduto last month picked Scott Schubert, a former assistant chief and zone commander, to permanently replace Chief Cameron McLay.

The 50-year-old Schubert was named acting chief after McLay resigned in November. Peduto hired McLay, a former Milwaukee police captain, in September 2014.

McLay had a reputation as a reformer but lost the confidence of the police union over a number of issues, not the least of which was addressing the Democratic National Convention in uniform in July.

Councilwoman Darlene Harris, often a Peduto critic, praised the mayor for deciding “to finally bring on one of our own, that knows the city” adding that, “Hopefully, he’s not micromanaged.”

Council approved Schubert’s promotion Tuesday.

 

