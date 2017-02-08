Church Circuit 2-8-17

Pre-Valentine’s Ministry

FEB. 11—Multiplistic Services invite you to a Pre-Valentine’s Ministry Event at the Light of Life Rescue Mission, 913 Western Ave., Pittsburgh (Northside), on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 4–6 p.m. Program/ministry participants: Elder Randy Taylor (spoken word); Brother Isiah Brown (mime ministry) and Sister Tamira Wilson (dance ministry). Volunteers needed to help “serve” and share words of love and encouragement to the guests/residents at the Light of Life Rescue Mission. If you would love to volunteer—please email Diane Neely Bates at: mp_services@verizon.net.

Women Ministry

Feb. 11—Women’s Workshop, Morningstar Baptist Church will be held at 9 a.m. at 812 Oak St., West Mifflin. Reverend Christine Pope Portis, from True Vine Ministries in McKeesport will be the guest speaker.

Black History

Feb. 18—In recognition of Black History, Hope Chapel invites all to attend its first annual Black History concert featuring two of Pittsburgh’s finest choirs: The S.W. Williams Ensemble, of New Zion Baptist Church, and the Beulah Baptist Church Choir at 3 p.m., located at 1028 Chartiers Ave. As a part of the Black History program, there will be a discussion on “Hidden Figures,” the book and newly released movie about Black female mathematicians who pioneered the way for modern space exploration! The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority to which many of these professional women belong will be in representation. Mr. Hercules Chico Butler, a highly decorated disabled veteran that served in the Korean Conflict will be present. He is an advocate for his fellow Black disabled veteran in their quest for benefits.

Pastoral Anniversary

March 5-11—Triedstone Baptist Church of Rankin will celebrate Rev. Nathaniel and Rev. Terri Pennybaker’s 13th Pastoral Anniversary. The church is located at 18 Harriet St., Rankin. For more information, call 412-271-3000. Guest preachers will be Rev. Barry Givner, Rev. Daniel Page, Rev. Dr. Darryl Canady and Rev. Christine Pope Portis.

