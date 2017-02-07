Watch: Erykah Badu Uses ‘So Gone’ To Help Bring A New Life Into The World

Erykah Badu has for many years, brought life to music through her trippy, soulful riffs and rhymes.

She also brings about actual life as a doula (hence her Twitter handle “ErykahBadoula”), a person who assists and serves laboring mothers during birth and afterwards.

The eccentric but unapologetically black songstress recently put up an adorable video on the Lover’s Lane Birth Center’s Facebook page entitled,“Strong Mama with Doula Erykah Badu birth video.”

The almost three minute video begins with Badu driving to assist the mommy of four in her natural childbirth in Dallas, Texas. Ever creative, the laboring mother and singer/rapper begin with a rhyme over the music of Monica’s “So Gone” challenge.

“I’m from an island/if I had a girl she would hula/helping me get through the/natural birth/Miss Badoula…” raps the expectant mother from a birthing tub.

Badu comes in and flips it (as she is wont to do) and sings the hook, but with the words, “You make me feel soooo groooown.”

As the two trade off verses and song, it is obvious that the mother is in pain. But using humor and decent rhyme skills, mommy and Badu keep it going—and hey, doing a duet with a legend has to be somewhat of a distraction.

“And I’ve been so gone leading up to this event/went from 150 to 200 pounds/S—t, all I did was just lay around…” mommy raps in her second verse.

In a 2015 interview with MTV’s Sway, Badu says she has helped to deliver more than 40 babies as a doula. She is a mother of three and had all her children at home and without any medication.

And who needs an epidural when you have a Badu?

SEE ALSO:

Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party

Watch Erykah Badu And Her Children Singing “High Hopes”

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: