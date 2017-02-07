If the president says that there was a terror attack and no one reports it, did it really happen?

You can’t make this stuff up. I feel like I have died and gone to blogger heaven with team trump running things.

I am not a big SNL fan, but I think that we can all agree that Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer imitation was laugh out loud funny. She captured the essence of Spicer’s I have something stuck up my ass demeanor to a tee.

Sean, of course, didn’t think so, and rather than going along with the joke and taking it for what it was, he proved to us that his skin is almost as thin as his thin-skinned boss..

He actually declared that the comedian should just “dial it back a bit”.

Or what? Is the administration going to sign an executive order banning comedy on television? The whole thing is totally ridiculous. And the fact that this administration would spend their time watching and criticizing comedy shows on television is not funny. (Pun Intended)

But Spicer didn’t reserve his outrage for McCarthy alone. He also hit out at Alec Baldwin and the entire SNL crew for having a “mean streak” and implied that they might have crossed the line.

This administration has actually drawn a red line for comedians now. I wonder how you cross that one?

Maybe they are worried about the “mean streak” with the SNL comedy writers because they have been giving them so much material of late.

“The Donald Trump who arrived at MacDill Air Force Base near Tampa on Monday was subdued and dark, promising to keep the United States against “radical Islamic terror” through a strong defense, and accusing the press of willfully refusing to report on terrorist attacks.

But first, as he is wont to do, Trump let his mind drift back to a happier time, before he was ensconced in the White House with a passel of quarreling advisers, an unrelenting chorus of critics, and a federal judiciary stymieing his agenda.” [Source]

Did you read that last line from the first paragraph above? Yes, he actually said that.

I am not sure what good it would do the media (whose job it is to get ratings) to bury a terrorist attack. CNN would love nothing more than to have that BREAKING NEWS feed running all day while their anchors excitedly give us the body count.

Ironically, the only terrorist attack that seemed to have been blacked out by the media is the one that took place in Canada recently. That’s the one where some trump loving white supremacist decided to kill six innocent people who were worshiping in their mosque.

“You’ve seen what happened in Paris and Nice. All over Europe, it’s happening. It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported. And in may cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that.”

Tomorrow our president will go to Bowling Green, Kentucky to pray for the victims of that horrible attack.

