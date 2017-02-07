City Council wants state review after boil-water advisory

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ City Council wants the state to investigate the local water authority’s operations, including a former management contract with a private corporation, in the wake of overbilling and water quality problems, including a boil-water advisory that affected 100,000 customers this week.

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Friday he would do an audit but the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority must request it, not City Council. The attorney general’s office doesn’t comment on investigations.

The city leases its water and sewer system to the quasi-governmental authority, which and operates the system. The authority’s seven-member board is appointed by the mayor and approved by City Council.

The city issued the advisory Tuesday as a precautionary measure at the direction of the state Department of Environmental Protection after tests showed water drawn from the city’s Highland Park reservoirs didn’t have enough chlorine to meet state standards.

The advisory was lifted Thursday and Mayor Bill Peduto said there was never any sign of the harmful bacteria that could have occurred with the drop in chlorine levels. He said the advisory actually amounted to a “technical” precaution because other tests showed the city’s water was never unsafe. Among other things, the water never fell below federal levels for sufficient chlorine, which are less-stringent than DEP standards, Peduto said.

The Peduto administration has sparred previously with the authority and, more importantly, Veolia Water North America-Northeast, the Boston company that had a management contract with the authority from July 2012 through the end of 2015.

The authority in October filed a lawsuit seeking $12.5 million it has either paid Veolia and wants refunded or has yet to pay the private contractor. The authority contends Veolia is responsible for overbilling problems and a change in chemicals that caused city water to approach a federal threshold for lead in 2013.

The DEP has been investigating and testing the city’s water system because of the previous concerns about lead in the water, and tests it conducted last weekend found the unrelated chlorination issues, city and authority officials said.

Authority Director Bernard Lindstrom said the utility is trying to determine whether faulty tests or a problem at the Highland Park treatment plant caused the below-standard chlorine readings. The city took the Highland Park reservoirs off line and flushed out the system to satisfy DEP concerns and lift the boil-water advisory.

A Veolia spokeswoman on Friday said the company was preparing a response to City Council’s requests for state intervention. The company has said previously that the authority should “stop trying to blame others for their failures” and pay Veolia what it is still owed.

Peduto, a Democrat up for re-election this year, announced Friday that he wants to hire an outside advisory team to restructure the authority, a move he said the agency supports. Authority officials didn’t immediately comment on Peduto’s announcement, or City Council’s requests for the state audit and investigation.

“While we are not presently considering a full privatization, nor a third-party arrangement similar to the previous engagement with Veolia, we are seeking a full financial and operations partner,” Peduto said. “With disintegrating water infrastructure, massive debt problems, and repeated failures in customer service and billing issues, deep changes to the PWSA are obviously necessary.”

